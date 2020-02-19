Townsend leaders are warming to a project proposed by a Heritage High School group wanting to make the city’s greenways just a little more welcoming.
City Recorder Danny Williamson announced during Tuesday’s meeting that he had called Tennessee Department of Transportation to ask about a proposed plan to bring benches, trees and dog waste receptacles along the city’s greenways.
The brains behind the project? Heritage High School’s Future Farmer’s of America student organization.
Brought to the commission’s attention for the first time in January, FFA’s proposal to add some small amenities to the city’s walking and biking paths was introduced by Mia Sullivan, one of Heritage High School’s agriculture teachers.
“The last part of our FFA motto is ‘living to serve,’ Sullivan told commissioners, explaining that during national conventions, officers have been challenging members to complete thousands of community learning service hours in 2020, 930,000 in total across the U.S.
By mid-January, Tennessee alone had only racked up only 66 hours since October 2019, Sullivan said.
She wants the FFA program at Heritage to help raise that number significantly this year.
So, she is looking to apply for a two different FFA grants totaling around $4,200 to purchase materials. One grant would last a year and one a semester.
Sullivan said she lives in Townsend and uses the greenway frequently, often accompanied by her dog.
From her experience as a greenway user came the idea for shade trees, benches an dog waste cans.
The heat in summer, the long stretches of walkway and the new veterinary clinic in town are all justifications for the project, Sullivan noted, not to mention the FFA’s desire to serve the city.
“Our idea is to apply for one of these two grants (and use the money for) bench-building materials and work with our students and our advocates to build them as well as purchase native trees... and then do a little bit of research and determine where the dog waste dispensers... would be best used along the greenway,” she said.
Some applications for the FFA grants open as soon as April.
TDOT okays project idea
Some Townsend commissioners initially met Sullivan’s proposal by noting benches probably would not be allowed in the right-of-way.
But Williamson’s call to TDOT revealed something different.
“(Region 1 Director/Assistant Chief Engineer Steve Borden) said he didn’t see a problem with it,” Williamson said, speaking about his conversation with a TDOT representative. “All he wants to do is get a Google map and plot on that where they’re going to be so they can file it there and have a record of it.”
He said these improvements would also need approval from adjacent property owners.
“Even if it’s in the right-of-way and the property owner doesn’t own it, we would rather get their blessing,” he said in an interview after Tuesday’s meeting.
With TDOT’s approval for the project and commissioner’s willingness to look into the possibility of allowing the Heritage FFA to work in the city, the project may come up for more discussion and a vote during one of Townsend’s spring meetings.
“As a city, I’d like to explore the possibilities and work with TDOT and see what we can come up with,” Commissioner Michael Talley said during the January meeting. “I think it’s a good project. I like it.”
He told Sullivan she may have to get a landscaping permit from TDOT to plant trees and would want to work with property owners as well.
“Hopefully we can figure a few things out well before April,” Williamson said.
Between agricultural mechanics classes, agricultural science classes and small animals studies in place at Heritage, Sullivan indicated her students are both enthusiastic about and capable of fulfilling the project.
Storage barn approved
In other action Tuesday, commissioners approved spending just over $7,000 on a new storage barn for the city’s maintenance equipment, including a backhoe, a lift and a mower.
Though the project may not be started immediately, Commissioner Jackie Suttles suggested it may only take a day to complete, based on work she’s had done on her property.
The city will be contracting with Carolina Carports Inc. — the lowest bidder on the project — to build the barn.
(0) comments
