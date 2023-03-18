With a rhythm that started on the fields of Heritage High School in the late 1970s, Jennifer Higdon has risen to a world-recognized and distinguished position as a classical composer. She describes her style as similar to the pulse of a marching band with hints of bluegrass — the music she heard growing up on a farm in Blount County.
“I think from my marching band days, I love a good rhythm,” Higdon said. “I love to be able to tap the foot.”
Higdon’s stylistic choices are emphasized in her opera rendition of Charles Frazier’s “Cold Mountain,” the story of love, death and Appalachia. Having written 400,000-plus notes for the 2 hour and 20 minute opera, its most dramatic sections will be summarized in a 20-minute performance during Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Appalachian Journeys concert March 23 and 24.
She said for two years she tried to find a story on which to base an opera, and finally “Cold Mountain” resonated because of her ties to the area — the people, landscape and language.
It has been performed in various theaters around the country, nominated for a Grammy and is the first American opera to win the International Opera Award. Apart from it, Higdon has won three Grammys, been nominated for more and won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for music.
Her first band instructor, Larry Hicks, said he remembers her determination and drive as a high school student. She had joined the band with no prior musical experience.
Hicks started her in the percussion section on the smallest of bass drums. His voice sounded with a smile as he described how small she was compared to the large drum draped over her body.
At the end of her first year, Hicks said she had asked to play the flute the next year. While he doubted she could learn a completely new instrument in one summer, he told her that if she did learn, she could play flute in the marching band.
“But she fooled me,” Hicks said. By her senior year, she was first chair for flute — the highest seat a musician can earn for a specific instrument.
At Bowling Green State University, Higdon started experimenting with composition. She said “Star Wars” had debuted around that same time, and she was taken with the intensity of music.
She completed her first commissions during college, now her music is played in various places around the world each weekend. It’s like working a muscle, she said, especially since she does it full time, every day.
Crafting the music to commissioning musicians is another way she said she’s able to constantly write new sounds.
Although, her composition for the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra wasn’t specifically tailored to them. Called the “Cold Mountain Suite,” the 20-minute compression of Higdon’s opera was commissioned by 36 orchestras, Knoxville’s being one of them.
“Because I’m from there, I did think in my head, I was imagining this group playing it,” Hidden said.
Writing the suite was different than other work she had done because she took music woven with lyrics and turned it into music to tell the same story, evoke the same emotions but without words and in two hours time.
Music Director Aram Demirjian with KSO said it’s his job as conductor to translate Higdon’s hand-written language to sound in the same way it played through her head as she wrote 60,000 notes. “Ink on a page doesn’t have any sound,” Demirjian said.
Higdon explained when she writes music, she’ll include a range of tempo for conductor’s to meet, which may contribute to the slight differences from one orchestra to another whose conductors are reading the same music.
Her top priority as a composer is for music to translate emotion to the audience, whether the person is a first-time attender or life-long enthusiast. “I don’t think you should have to know anything about music for it to speak to you,” she said.
To see her craft make an impression is surreal — she tried to explain but couldn’t put into words the emotion that is much larger than the ink it took to compose. The experience is personal. When the music has no lyrics, the person listening has more width to interpret emotion, Demirjian explained.
Both he and Higdon described her “Cold Mountain Suite” as intentionally dramatic, as it should be since it derived from an opera. Having read the notes and watched recorded opera scenes, Demirjian said he’ll be hearing it for the first time during rehearsal.
Similar to a network of bees, he said its simplicity has depth and meaning — singable like the bluegrass, Appalachian roots from which Higden and her opera sprang.
