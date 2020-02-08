She has a way to go before she wins as many Grammy Awards, but former Blount County resident and Heritage High School grad Jennifer Higdon isn’t doing too shabby — not after she picked up her third Grammy win on Jan. 26.
Super producer Quincy Jones has the most at 28 (followed by Alison Krauss with 27 and Stevie Wonder and Vladimir Horowitz, both tied at 25), but Higdon — a composer who picked up her third win with a Best Contemporary Classical Composition trophy for her “Harp Concerto” — is in good company. She’s won as many as pop singers Pink and Gwen Stefani, and “King of Rock ’n’ Roll” Elvis Presley only has three. And she’s actually won more Grammys than such performers as Fleetwood Mac, R&B icon Marvin Gaye, the grunge godfathers Pearl Jam and Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson.
Still, she told The Daily Times recently, it never loses its luster.
“It’s always amazing; it’s always such an incredible, miraculous thing,” said Higdon, who lives in Philadelphia and is the chair of composition at the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in that city. “Every time, I think to myself, ‘Is this really happening? Is this possible?’”
And on the heels of those ponderings, she added, she can’t help but smile at the memories of her time in Blount County. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Higdon moved first to Atlanta with her family, who came to Blount County when she was 8 or 9. At Heritage, Higdon played percussion and flute under Band Director Larry Hicks and graduated in 1981.
“I think a lot of my Heritage classmates may have been following (the Grammys) that night,” she said. “I couldn’t be there, because I had already committed to speak at an Opera Philadelphia fundraiser that day. The last time I won (in 2018), they were held in New York, so I was able to go, but you pretty much have to have a couple of days.
“It’s an amazing thing, though, and I do think back to my time with the band at Heritage. It was such a fantastic foundation, and Larry Hicks did such a good job with that band in general, especially with inspiring us. That was the whole reason I wanted to go into music.”
After graduation from Heritage, Higdon attended Bowling Green State University in Ohio and completed coursework at the Curtis Institute and the University of Pennsylvania. Her professional career began when the Philadelphia Orchestra commissioned her to write “Concerto for Orchestra” in 2002; it was debuted at a national orchestra convention and was a resounding success, and today it’s been performed hundreds of times by ensembles all over the globe.
In 2005, she was nominated for her first Grammy Award for her March 2004 release “Cityscapes/Concerto for Orchestra.” She was nominated again in 2007 and won in 2010 with a trophy for Best Classical Contemporary Composition for “Percussion Concerto,” performed by the London Philharmonic. It was in April of that year, however, that she was announced as the winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Music, handed down for her composition “Violin Concerto.”
After a nomination in 2017 for the contemporary classical composition “Cold Mountain,” she won again the following year for “Viola Concerto,” and the win last month was in the Best Contemporary Classical Composition for her “Harp Concerto,” which was performed by Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. While the piece’s creation began with Higdon, she’s quick to point out that the performance is just as important in securing a trophy as her efforts.
“It actually is everything,” she said. “You have to get a good performance of the work and get that on CD to even get into Grammy consideration. I often think of these things as a team effort, because you have to line up the soloist and the orchestra, you have to commission the piece, and everyone has to practice to get better. All of it is really important, and to me, it’s a huge team effort that involves hundreds and hundreds of people. There’s no way I could do it on my own.”
And while the recognition is nice, it’s not the reason she continues to compose. Shortly after the Grammy ceremony, Higdon traveled to Washington, D.C., to oversee rehearsals for a Feb. 17 world premiere of a new arrangement of one of her works. “Blue Cathedral,” an orchestra piece, was written in memory of Higdon’s brother, Andrew — also a Heritage attendee — and it’s currently considered the most performed work in the world by a living composer. It’s been performed in East Tennessee by both the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra at Maryville College, and the Feb. 17 performance will be by The President’s Own United States Marine Band.
She won’t be there, however, because she’ll be teaching elsewhere. On top of that, she recently turned in a new opera to Opera Philadelphia, and she’s ready to begin work on a new double percussion concerto. She’s recording with the Nashville Symphony in March and working on a song cycle that’s being toured internationally by a respected mezzo-soprano.
Needless to say, life is busy for the former Blount County musician. It’s been two years since she returned to East Tennessee, but the mountains and her friends from Maryville are never far from her mind. No doubt, they’ll be some of the first to reach out and congratulate her if she secures another trophy in the years to come.
Where she’ll put it, however, is another matter.
“I have a nice fireplace mantle, because the place I’m in is about 180 years old with a big, marble mantle, and so far they’ve gone there,” she said with a laugh. “That might be getting a little too ostentatious, though. I think I might have to put them somewhere else.”
