The four “signings” Heritage High School celebrated with a ceremony Tuesday, April 20, aren’t for college sports but for serving their country.
The HHS Air Force Junior ROTC program hosted the event for the first time to honor cadets “who have demonstrated great courage, patriotism, and dedication to our nation by enlisting in our U.S. Armed Forces,” retired Air Force Lt. Col. Jeff “Cog” Coggin, senior aerospace science instructor at the high school, explained in the invitation for the event.
Nolan Buckey will become part of the Air Force ROTC unit at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he expects to earn a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science before being commissioned as a U.S. Air Force pilot.
Brannon Beeson enlisted in the Air National Guard and will attend basic training this summer followed by technical school to become a fuels system mechanic. After that he plans to enroll at Tennessee Technological University.
Christopher Ricketts will begin basic training this summer to become a U.S. Army Ranger, one of the military’s special operations forces.
Marek Salton enlisted in the U.S. Army as a construction equipment repairer and will go to basic training a week after graduation. Then he will attend Virginia Military Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.