Michael Boisture and Will Stallions were the valedictorians and Shawn Frost the salutatorian for Heritage High School’s Class of 2020.
Boisture is the son of Michael and Lisa Boisture.
He was a member of the soccer team and played the trombone at Heritage High School. Boisture plans to attend Columbia University in New York, where he has been named a John Jay Scholar in the Class of 2024.
He earned Daily Times Academic Letters in language arts, social studies and math.
Stallions is the son of Donald and Dee Anne Stallions.
He was a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council vice president and graduated with honors and distinction. Stallions earned Daily Times Academic Letters in language arts and math. He won two bronze medals and one gold medal in the SkillsUSA state competition.
He plans to attend Maryville College, where he will major in engineering, and then complete his degree at University of Tennessee.
Frost is the son of Jennifer Bowers.
He plans to enlist in the Air Force and earn a degree in nursing. After completing his time in the military, he is considering becoming a registered nurse but plans to explore all options as well.
Frost earned a Daily Times Academic Letter in math.
