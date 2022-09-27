When the Heritage High School marching band takes the field this fall, its western themed show is complete with four large wagons traveling from east to west across the football field, thanks to the school’s construction students.
Last year Jason Tipton’s students built two Viking boats for the band, the largest 20 feet long, so when color guard captain Gabrielle Pucket heard they were making wagons this year, she said, “I was prepared for it to be amazing.”
Color guard director Leza Carver suggested the idea, and she taped pool noodles together for the band and color guard students to practice with until the wagons were delivered, the Tuesday before the big football game against county rival William Blount High School.
Sophomore band member Kaleigh Putman described the pride the HHS students felt when everything was in place. “Band is always about coming together as a family, making these cool shapes, and working together to all be in sync,” she said. “When we finally got our missing pieces in the show to all be in sync, it felt like we were unstoppable. We just carried a passion throughout the field, and off the field. We were cheering and screaming at each other for the pride that not only we had but for how amazing the construction students did to finally make the show all come together.”
Design to delivery
Although some of the 20 students in Tipton’s Residential Construction 1 class barely knew the tools when they started classes in August, he said they jumped right in to the wagon project, starting with research and design.
“They step up and they own it,” Tipton said. “They own the project and own the work and it makes them proud.”
Although the students have a common interest in building, they come to the class with different backgrounds.
“I like working with wood,” said sophomore Daniel Lambert, who has been whittling since his parents would let him hold a knife. “I always loved whittling, but I was wanting to see how good I could actually build stuff,” he said.
Sophomore Ashton Bolander said, “I’ve always loved to build things. I used to have a crap ton of Legos I used to build random stuff out of.”
The wagons needed to have a front suspension that could maneuver over uneven terrain, be sturdy enough to support teens standing up inside them and have pieces that would come apart easily to fit inside enclosed transport trailers. “If you build them you’ve got to have some way to transport them,” Tipton said.
“They thought about everything,” Gabrielle said, and after rope used to pull the wagons proved uncomfortable the student builders went back and added metal handles.
Yellow pine for the wagons was reclaimed old HHS gymnasium bleachers.
“The wheels took forever,” said senior Zachary Stout. Although they bought Mennonite wheels, Tipton said, “We had to make all the bushing and the bearings inside. The kids made a tool to make the bushings that are inside the wheels.”
All the elements had to be carefully measured and fit, from the hole to attach the tongue to the front of the wagons to push points that allow students to grab and move the wagon while also serving as holders for the color guard flags.
The football team’s win in the Battle of the Bell against William Blount gave the construction students a new project: sprucing up the bell and the Heritage side of the box that holds it. They are adding new trim and painting the H a brighter red with baby blue background. The goal is to have that ready to display in the HHS commons this week, before fall break begins.
Tipton’s students also have several other projects around the campus, installing a chair rail in the Heritage commons, building bookshelves for the yearbook class and remodeling the softball shed.
At the end of the season, the wagons may be sold to another band, just like last year’s Viking boats. As for next year’s build, Tipton will wait to hear from the band and color guard.
“Leza is the one that collaborates with Mr. Foster (the band director) and puts together a game plan, and we’re just glad to be along for the ride,” Tipton said.
Color guard captain Emma Thompson said the projects from the past two years have stood out among band shows. “You see a lot of panels with screens of images, but you don’t see full on wagons or boats,” she said.
