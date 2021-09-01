Heritage High School football players might be able to move into their new $400,000 field house before the end of the season.
Construction of the 6,000-square-foot building is complete, but the school still is waiting for delivery of about 74 metal lockers, rubber flooring and weight-training equipment. At least one vendor has the product but is having trouble shipping it, athletic director Robbie Bennett said.
“We’re at the mercy of the distributor,” Bennett said after the Blount County Education Committee meeting Tuesday at HHS. Based on the latest information, he’s hoping everything will arrive by early October.
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the past year, it’s patience,” said Bennett, who also is a member of the Blount County Commission.
The commission approved the school district spending $800,000 on field houses for Heritage and William Blount high schools in February 2020, but the pandemic and other issues have caused supply-chain delays. Because of the rising cost of building supplies, the budget for the WBHS field house, currently under construction, has gone up $181,000, bringing the total for both close to $1 million just for the buildings, not equipment. The athletic departments and teams are funding the rest.
HHS plans to add an artificial turf area for drills outside the weight training room. “Obviously that’s something we’re going to have to raise some money to do,” Bennett said, while taking members of the county Education Committee on a tour of the field house.
Along with the locker area and weight-training room, the building has space for the team to watch game films; offices for the coaches; a student bathroom with toilets, urinals and two showers; a separate coaches’ bathroom with shower; and a place for two washing machines and dryers.
The Heritage track and cross country teams will move into the locker area that the football team currently uses.
