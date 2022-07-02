Heritage High School’s Jacob Rose placed third in the state of Tennessee in Veterinary Science at the HOSA conference this spring, which qualified him to compete in late June at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference for future health professionals, held in Nashville this year.
Sohpie Day won first place in Dental Terminology at the Tennessee HOSA conference and recently placed in the top 10 at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference.
Courtesy of Blount County Schools
Heritage High School’s Jacob Rose placed third in the state of Tennessee in Veterinary Science at the HOSA conference this spring, which qualified him to compete in late June at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference for future health professionals, held in Nashville this year.
A clinical rotation in a Heritage High School health science class helped Sophie Day clarify her career goals and earn international recognition.
At the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Nashville, June 22-25, Day finished fifth in the Dental Terminology competition.
Day qualified for the ILC by placing first in the state competition. HHS’s Jacob Rose also qualified with a third place in the Tennessee competition for Veterinary Science, and William Blount High School’s Carlin Reiordan with a third place in Medical Terminology, but Reiordan did not make the trip to Nashville.
Day graduated from HHS in May and plans to study biomedical science at the University of Alabama with a predental focus.
“I’ve always enjoyed learning about the human body,” Day said. Anatomy and physiology was one of her favorite classes, and she considered going to medical school.
During a diagnostic medicine class at HHS, however, she had clinical rotations and discovered she enjoyed the outpatient type of service at Tennessee Valley Oral Surgery with Dr. Otto Slater.
“You can make such a difference in people’s lives by working on a small part of the body,” Day said.
“Oral hygiene and oral health are really important to people’s quality of life,” noted the teen, who admitted she didn’t use to floss. “Even though it’s a hassle, flossing is very important; so is brushing.”
Her competition involved taking a test with about 100 questions, and in Nashville she finished in about 30 minutes. Day prepared by studying a textbook and using online tools.
