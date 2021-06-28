Two teams of Heritage High Schools students finished among the top nine in national SkillsUSA competitions last week, with the school capturing its seventh national medal in Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue.
The silver medal Caden Branch and Avery Rayfield earned is the third an HHS team has won, along with two golds and two bronze.
The Mobile Robotic Technology team of Bryson Myers and Logan Brookshire finished at the highest level ever for an HHS team competing at the national level in that category.
“This year’s virtual competition is a first for SkillsUSA, and preparing for this event has been a challenge,” said Alisa Teffeteller, supervisor of career and technical education for Blount County Schools. “I am very proud of Mr. Warwick and the students for all their hard work and the many hours spent in preparing for these virtual competitive events. The pandemic did not stop the tradition of Heritage High’s CTE robotic teams presenting an outstanding performance showcasing their strong skills and knowledge necessary for today’s workforce.”
“They were pretty happy to even make the finals,” engineering teacher Sam Warwick said. “I’m proud of all our students,” he said. Heritage students also competed at the national level Masonry, Carpentry and Related Technical Math. “They’re all champions, no matter where they placed.”
Even the awards ceremony was online this year, with teams in the top nine notified to be on a Zoom call last Thursday, June 24, for the announcement. They still have not received their final scores.
“I really think we would have performed even better if we had it in person,” Warwick said.
During the national competition students faced judges on screen for a live interview and “elevator pitch,” with 30 seconds to bring their resumes to life.
Then the robotic teams each had a time slot to run their robots on a courses built in Warwick’s classroom, while proctors not from the school monitored and several cameras caught the action for judges.
Warwick said building the two competition areas was more expensive that it would have been to travel to Atlanta, where the national competition will be held next year.
During its run the search and rescue team overlooked one plastic “bomb” model and had to drive the robot back to retrieve it.
For the Mobile Robotic Technology team, Warwick said, it seemed that if anything could go wrong, it did. “It didn’t perform like it did even 30 minutes before,” he said of the robot they designed and built.
For example, a new, fully charged battery lost a cell, and the mechanism designed to lift balls just stopped.
Three of the four robotics competitors graduated, leaving Warwick with only one experienced student, Rayfield, since the competition was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Next year he also hopes to have a team for Additive Manufacturing, a category in which HHS didn’t compete this year.
“I’m going to call it a reload instead of a rebuild,” the teacher said of the need to prepare more students to participate in SkillsUSA CTE events.
Normally Warwick introduces students who want to join to the experienced team members, and the team members make the decision. “The kids know that they’re going to depend on whoever is their teammate.”
He hopes to find grant funding to add a 5-axis CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine to the Heritage classroom, giving students more exposure to manufacturing and engineering tools. The students then could design parts and create a prototype on the school’s 3D printers and use the CNC machine to cut them from a metal such as aluminum, which would be more durable than the plastic parts they typically print for the competitions.
