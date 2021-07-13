With a greenhouse, livestock facilities and a mechanics shop, Heritage High School has a lot to offer any student with interests connected to agriculture.
Jon Waters is starting his 28th year as an ag teacher and knows the options extend far beyond farming, which he still does with his family. From the classes at HHS, students can go on to be mechanics on golf courses, own their own landscape business, work in retail sales or become veterinarians.
A 2021 HHS graduate who won the state FFA Agriscience Fair last month plans to continue his studies at the University of Tennessee, majoring in environmental and soil sciences. Will Hatcher took his first ag class as a sophomore, because of a schedule conflict.
Unable to get an Advanced Placement psychology class, he took agriculture science instead. “It was probably the best decision I made in my entire high school career,” Hatcher said.
That led to his involvement in FFA, with everything from community service to research and being president of the chapter for two years.
“Science has always been my favorite class,” he said, going back to his days at Rockford Elementary and Eagleton Middle schools.
As a freshman, Hatcher said, “I was dead set on being an engineer.” A math for physics class was one of the factors that changed his mind.
As a sophomore he attended a few FFA meetings, and then teacher Mia Sullivan convinced him to attend the state convention. “I had the time of my life,” Hatcher said. “It totally opened me up. I saw everything you could do in FFA. It wasn’t just cows and corn. It was vet science, environmental science, ag business, ag marketing, ag leadership, everything.”
While at Heritage he completed three research projects related to agriculture. The first surveyed people about their perception of genetically modified organisms. The second, which he did as part of a scientific research class, was about the effect of fertilizers on algae.
He started researching the project that won the Tennessee FFA Agriscience Fair last fall and completed the experiment in April.
Testing tubes
Claims that tubing operations on the Little River may disrupt species such as the Eastern hellbender salamander through people moving rocks led Hatcher to wonder about the chemical impact of all those inner tubes on the water.
He set out to study what level of chemicals would leach from the plastics and possibly impact small species.
Hatcher cut up a bacon-design pool float and ordered water fleas for his experiment.
To simulate conditions outside, he set up a machine to rotate the water, kept the temperature of 20 samples at 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) and placed them under a broad-spectrum UV bulb.
All the fleas were 2 mm or less, so he modified a pipette to separate them and put five into each sample.
When all the experimentation and analysis was done, Hatcher concluded in his research paper, “Overall, the practice of river rafting does not appear to be initially chemically toxic to the river systems at the probable concentrations the leachate is being released into aquatic systems.” However, he also notes that other researchers have shown microplastics and other plastic additives can accumulate in dam reservoirs and calls for periodic monitoring.
Hatcher credits not only Waters and Sullivan with helping him pursue research while at HHS but also science teachers Chelsie Sells and David Wietlisbach.
In addition to qualifying to compete in the National FFA Agriscience Fair, Hatcher also took first place in the state in an Envirothon wildlife competition, which will enable him to compete virtually at the national level.
Multiple honors
Along with Hatcher four other HHS students earned the state FFA Degree this year, which requires exceptional time in a supervised agriculture experience outside the classroom.
Hatcher also was recognized as the East Tennessee Star in Agriscience and East Tennessee Agriscience Research Integrated System Proficiency Winner.
Another member of the Class of 2021, Micah Calkins earned East Tennessee Swine Placement Proficiency Winner for her work on the swine operation at the high school. Leeanna Turner, a rising senior, was named East Tennessee Goat Production Proficiency Winner for her work raising goats at home. They had to detail their work, including pictures and finances, as well as research they conducted.
Waters said Calkins came to HHS from California before her junior year, and now she is going to the veterinary medicine program at UT.
Heritage also was named a State Superior Chapter for meeting FFA quality standards and conducting activities.
Waters said the students honored at the state FFA convention are “the cream of the crop,” investing time in the program well outside of classroom hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.