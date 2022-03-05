About three hours before Heritage High School students were to deliver their entry in the Battle of the Build on Feb. 24, part of it crashed to pieces on the shop floor.
“I may have over-oiled it,” teacher Jason Tipton confessed. “It slipped out of six sets of hands.”
Students had been working for more than two weeks on hope chests, competing among themselves first for the honor of having their work selected for the school’s entry at the Maryville and Alcoa Homebuilders Association event at Foothills Mall.
They were putting finishing touches on the chest Hunter Poe had crafted with a domed lid, and it was that lid that fell and broke into pieces shortly before the deadline.
Tipton hasn’t just taught these 10 students how to use table saws and hand planers, though. He had told them many times before: “Don’t panic.”
So while a few had to step away for a moment to find peace, they rallied and rebuilt the top. “The boys just came together,” Tipton said.
They not only made it to the competition but took home first place, with William Blount High School placing second and Maryville Junior High third.
Research, design, build, achieve
When students first begin the construction classes at Heritage High School often they don’t even know how to read a tape measure. In the Residential Construction II class they have advanced to details such as inlaying quarter-inch pieces of wood in their designs.
Before the students could begin building hope chests, they had to learn what they were.
“They learned it used to be something that was a legacy item,” Tipton said.
The teacher gave them parameters to follow, but the designs varied. “They all had great features,” he said.
Poe’s included not only the domed lid but also a tray inside that slides along a top rail.
The students used pine from the old Heritage bleachers and redwood reclaimed from intersections in the school’s academic wing. Tipton also brought in some walnut from his home, and every chest has a cedar bottom.
The students’ camaraderie is evident as they share stories about working together, usually with music playing in the background.
“You’ve got to have some B.B. King and Bob Seger,” said Dalton Caylor. While he hasn’t had perfect attendance in the past, Caylor even came to school during off days to work on the projects.
Uriah Hill said, “We kind of get to be ourselves in this class.”
That doesn’t mean they aren’t working hard. “Every step that we’ve done, I had to redo,” Zach Payne said.
Students work on a range of construction designs, from birdhouses and wind chimes to large projects around the school, including batting cages and a training room floor.
“This is just the finesse project,” Tipton said of the hope chests.
Last semester during the Residential Construction I class these eight seniors and two juniors made two Viking boats, the largest 24-feet long.
When they took raw edge walnut and crafted it into family name signs, Hill said, an ugly log became a work of art.
Several seniors in the class are looking forward to careers in construction or welding or as electricians. They are taking away from the class more than woodworking skills.
“We’re a family,” Tipton said.
“This is what makes Heritage students great. It’s what makes Heritage High School great.”
He has only one piece of advice for what the teens do with the hope chests they built: Don’t give it to a girlfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.