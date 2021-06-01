Marketing students at Heritage High School quickly become accustomed to delivering presentation, either on projects or from sample scenarios the teacher gives them.
This spring, however, four Heritage students competing in DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) faced new challenges because the event was online.
The group discussing their school-based enterprise, Little World, had to figure out how to show both themselves and poster boards on Google Meet, while remembering when to mute themselves.
Mia Cunningham had to record her submission in a single take, and none of them had the benefit of feedback from judges in body language and questions when they presented.
Recent graduate Jenna Williams recalled how a question from a judge helped her during a competition her sophomore year. “I learned how to think on my feet and correct myself,” she said.
Plus there were technical glitches. “Everything that could go wrong went wrong, but that was a learning opportunity for all of us,” teacher Keenan Sudderth said. “You definitely have to be prepared for the unexpected.”
About 3,700 high schools compete at the district level in DECA, and only about 150 make it in each category to the ICDC. The top four receive the awards known as “DECA glass.”
Even though the HHS students didn’t place at the ICDC this year, rising senior Shelby Wooten said, “We learn so much.”
Sudderth has been involved in DECA since his freshman year at Alcoa High School and doesn’t have any glass himself, although he helped a team that did bring it home.
He competed in high school and served as a state officer, then continued to be active in DECA throughout college as a judge and volunteer. Heritage students saw him at last year’s district competition, before any of them knew he would succeed teacher Holly Whitehead, who became an assistant principal at Heritage.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to start off this year,” Sudderth said.
Little World adapts
COVID-19 canceled last year’s ICDC and led to the online format this spring. It also led to changes in Heritage’s school-based enterprise, the Christmas shop known as Little World.
“Little World is a big thing in the community for lots of people,” Wooten noted. “If you were an elf at one time, your kids come now. The grandparents bring their grandkids. The community looks forward to it every year, so I think it’s on us to make sure that we exceed their expectations every year.”
Because of the pandemic, the students couldn’t market the event by going to elementary schools and instead relied on sending videos and coloring sheets, as well as using social media.
People had to wait in their cars to be admitted, since only five were allowed in the shop at a time.
Even though the number of shoppers fell by nearly 44%, revenue was down only about $400.
That’s the type of information Wooten delivered for the ICDC competition in April on a team with two students who just graduated, Lantz Cheatum and Jenna Williams.
Wooten’s mom was in DECA in high school, and she began taking the marketing classes her freshman year, loving the teamwork, travel to competitions and other experiences. This March she was named Tennessee DECA state secretary.
Quick thinking
Cunningham, a rising senior, plans to study a field such as communications in college, with the goal of working for a professional football team. Her ideal team would be the New England Patriots.
When she was in third grade at Prospect Elementary, teacher Renea Huff had students follow teams to learn about geography. “I started watching the games and fell in love with just watching the games and everything about football,” Cunningham said. “The kid beside me had the Patriots,” and she has been a fan ever since.
She signed up for Introduction to Business and Marketing her freshman year because of a presentation made to eighth graders at Heritage Middle School about the career and technical education opportunities at HHS.
Cunningham competed solo this year in sports and entertainment marketing. The first round was a 100-question test. The second round is a role-playing exercise where the students usually have just 10 minutes to read a scenario and respond.
For example, at the state level she was public relations manager for a fitness facility and had to respond when an employee made a comment “not aligned with what the brand stood for,” she said. For the international competition she had to develop a marketing plan for a tennis camp.
Sudderth is hopeful that next year, students will attend the ICDC in Atlanta, to experience both the learning and the camaraderie and networking of the in-person event. “I have people in my network from Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico,” he said. “It’s about learning, but also learning while you’re having fun.”
He tells his students, “If you’re able to sell yourself and you’re able to sell something, whether it be your skills or a product, you’re going to be successful in life.”
Cunningham cites the range of skills students have developed, not only in communicating effectively and working on teams, but also analytical and creative thinking.
Wooten noted that being a member of DECA is important also for the relationships students build.
“It’s really important in high school to have your group, if that’s a sports team or Beta or FFA, and I think that for us that’s our thing,” she said.
Cheatum said he previously was shy but now, ”I have no problem just getting up and presenting in front of somebody.”
“The experiences that you get from DECA not only open a lot of doors, but they’re going to last a lifetime,” said Cheatum, who plans to study retail and consumer sciences at the University of Tennessee.
Williams was supposed to compete in financial consulting last year at ICDC, and now she is headed to UT to study accounting. Her advice for incoming high school students: “Don’t let the fear of failure stop you from doing something.”
“It’s going to take time, but you’re going to figure it out, and it’s going to be fun and you’re going to learn a lot,” she said.
