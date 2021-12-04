Editor’s note: This story contains sexual content.
A Heritage High School teacher and assistant football coach was arrested Thursday, Dec. 2, on federal charges of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.
John David “Sport” Morrow, 50, Autumn Drive, Maryville, faces charges of knowingly transferring obscene material to a minor, attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.
Morrow’s arrest is the result of an undercover FBI operation that attempted to locate child predators on the Kik social media platform, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit filed Dec. 1 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville.
In November, a user believed to be Morrow sent an FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl explicit photos and videos, and asked the girl to send photos and do other things, according to court documents.
Blount County Schools issued a statement Friday, Dec. 3, saying Morrow was arrested by the FBI and has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation.
Identity details
According to the FBI, on Nov. 12 it believes Morrow contacted the undercover agent who was posing as a 12-year-old girl on Kik, introducing himself as a 50-year-old East Tennessee high school football coach. Then he sent a selfie wearing no shirt and his jeans unzipped, followed by the question “U like older guys.”
In subsequent messages detailed in the court document he asks about her sexual experience after she says she’s 12, asks her to send pictures of specific body parts and sent her a more graphic photo than the first selfie.
The next day the Kik user the FBI says is Morrow directed the undercover agent to a website with videos of girls performing sex acts to “watch and learn.” The FBI says he sent adult pornography and “indicates he has had sexual relationships with students in the past,” according to the affidavit.
At school
The FBI says he switched to another username, still calling himself “the teacher from TN,” and on Nov. 18 told the undercover agent he was at school and sent a live image of a classroom. “Many of the messages exchanged were during normal school hours,” the court document states.
As the result of subpoenas served to Kik and Google for information about the account and associated email, the FBI said they were registered to Morrow and his wife.
On Nov. 23, the FBI contacted the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and said Lt. Wade Hurst, who supervises school resource officers, provided an image of Morrow’s classroom, which appeared to be the same as the image sent to the undercover agent. Hurst also confirmed other details about Morrow that matched details from the investigation on Kik.
In the last online exchange detailed by the FBI agent in the court document filed Dec. 1, the user identified as Morrow sent the undercover agent a 28-second video which he indicated was him having sex with a 17-year-old girl.
Details about Morrow’s status since his arrest were unavailable at press time.
Reporter Ashley Depew contributed to this report.
