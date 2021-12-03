A Heritage High School teacher and assistant football coach was arrested Thursday, Dec. 2, on federal charges of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.
A criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville this week accuses John David “Sport” Morrow, 50, Autumn Drive, Maryville, of knowingly transferring obscene material to a minor, attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.
The FBI agent’s affidavit states an undercover agent attempting to locate child predators on the Kik social media platform in November posed as a 12-year-old girl, and a user believed to be Morrow sent explicit photos and videos and asked the girl to send photos and do other things.
Blount County Schools issued a statement Friday, Dec. 3, saying Morrow was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of an investigation.
Morrow has taught advanced manufacturing and mechatronics at HHS since 2020.
“Our district is working in full cooperation with law enforcement and is intently focused on providing care, and safety for all our students,” BCS said in its statement.
Additional information will be in the print edition of The Daily Times on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Reporter Ashley Depew contributed to this report.
