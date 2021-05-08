Olivia Smith is the valedictorian and Lauren Joiner is salutatorian for the Heritage High School Class of 2021.
Smith earned a weighted GPA of 4.45. She is a member of the Heritage softball team and its SkillsUSA team, participating in the robotics and engineering program.
She is a 2021 Student of Distinction and is graduating summa cum laude, with highest honors.
Olivia is the daughter of Brian and Beth Smith.
Joiner earned a weighted GPA of 4.41. She is a member of Heritage Singers, is a 2021 Student of Distinction, and also is graduating summa cum laude.
Lauren is the daughter of Keith and Beth Joiner.
The graduation ceremony for the class of 352 students is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, at the school's Jack Renfro Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.