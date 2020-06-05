While students have been out of school since March because of the pandemic, work on renovations at William Blount and Heritage high schools have proceeded with changes that will be visible when students return to the buildings.
The Blount County Board of Education received an update on the capital improvement projects during its online meeting Thursday, June 4.
Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan showed board members progress on science lab renovations at Heritage and removal of ceiling tiles and carpeting at William Blount High School along with the work on its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
Almost all of William Blount will have polished concrete or vinyl flooring when school resumes.
A factory shutdown because of COVID-19 and fire at that facility may delay new countertops for the Heritage science labs until after the start of the school year, but Logan said there is a plan for a temporary solution if needed.
The board has approved a transfer of $90,000 in this year’s health insurance budget line item to buy equipment and supplies for the Heritage science labs. That cannot be purchased with money from Fund 177, which pays for capital improvements.
Logan told the board he is attempting to find money in this year’s budget also to cover $435,000 for English language arts curriculum materials that may have to be eliminated from next year’s budget.
After the meeting he explained to The Daily Times that lower insurance costs from a plan change and fewer employees participating led to savings in the current budget for health insurance, and additional savings may be in the substitute teacher account this year.
Work also is underway on new fieldhouses for the high schools. The $800,000 cost for those two projects was approved during the current budget year from undesignated money in the fund balance.
In other action, the board approved allowing the district to pursue the possibility of selling a small section of land near Porter Elementary. The area estimated at less than a quarter of an acre is across the road from the school’s back parking lot and no longer used by the school but held the water pump once used there.
An adjacent property owner asked about the possibility of buying the land, Logan explained. “We have no need for that piece of ground at all,” he said.
During the school board meeting BCS Director Rob Britt said, “We are planning to reopen our schools on time, July 29;” however, the details of what that will look like because of the coronavirus still are unknown. BCS currently is surveying parents on learning options for the 2020-21 school year and has received more than 3,000 responses, he said.
