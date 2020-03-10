Because of concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Blount County Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday, March 10, to cancel student trips to New York City and Los Angeles, and Maryville City Schools has canceled a New York trip.
During a called meeting, Blount school board Chairwoman Debbie Sudhoff noted the situation continues to escalate in both those areas.
William Blount High School had 25 members of its Air Force ROTC program and six adults planning to visit New York on March 16-20, and 27 members of the Heritage High School Singers and six adults planned to fly to California on March 19-23.
“I have lost sleep about this, and I know the director has, too,” Sudhoff said before the votes. “As a parent and a student, I know what this means.”
“Twenty years from now they’re going to remember their senior trip got canceled because of the coronavirus,” she said. “I want to protect our students. I also don’t want to overreact.”
Before casting her vote on the first of two separate motions for the Heritage and William Blount trips, she said, “I’m sorry.”
Many other trips are scheduled before school ends in May, but Director Rob Britt said those two gave him the most concern right now. However, the school board could act later on others.
When board member Diane Bain asked for Britt’s recommendation before the votes, he paused for a while before answering.
“As much as it pains me, I think if I’m doing my job, I have to consider suspending the trips to New York and Los Angeles, California,” Britt said. “I know the risk to individual students is low, I get that, but there are also a lot of other considerations,” he said, noting the population densities and possible panic in those areas.
“I want to make sure that we’re sending our kids with a happy heart and a clear conscience,” Britt said.
The board’s legal counsel, Rob Goddard, said during the meeting that the school district could face liability if, for example, travelers had to remain in place for weeks, and that families signing a waiver likely would not protect Blount County Schools.
Britt replied later to a question from The Daily Times about the cost of the trips that together they totaled about $80,000.
There was no travel insurance for the trips, but Goddard and Sudhoff both said during the meeting that insurance likely would not have covered expenses in this type of situation.
Maryville cancels NYC
Maryville City Schools canceled plans for 46 choir students and seven adults to travel to New York City during next week’s spring break, March 18-22.
As late as Friday, March 6, Director Mike Winstead was leaving it up to families to decide whether their children would take part in the trip.
But on Saturday, March 7, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 76. By Tuesday morning, New York was up to 173, with 36 of those in New York City.
Winstead notified Maryville Festival Chorus Director Byron Davis by email Monday, March 10, that he was canceling the trip.
Davis said he told the students, “I support Dr. Winstead in his decision. ... It’s OK to be disappointed, but it’s not OK to be mad.”
The Maryville High School teacher said he appreciates how both Winstead and the students have handled the situation.
The Maryville students usually travel to New York every other year and have been rehearsing Mondays after school since January to join a performance of Dan Forrest’s “Jubilate Deo” at Lincoln Center.
The trip cost per student ranged from about $840 to more than $1,000, if they added a second Broadway show to the performance of “Come From Away” all were planning to attend March 19.
To help students with funding, the choir holds an annual fall gala at the Clayton Center for the Arts and a cheesecake sale, which combined raise about $5,000 each year for scholarships toward the trip. “We don’t want to leave people behind,” Davis explained.
The lion’s share of the cost is for the hotel, and Davis said Tuesday, March 10, that he currently was in talks with Hotel Edison, which is near Times Square and used by the school in the past. “We want to maintain a partnership with them,” he said.
Although Maryville usually plans the New York trip every other year, Davis said, “I’m looking very seriously at trying to do a similar trip next year.”
The chief investment made, he said, was the time students have spent rehearsing the complicated piece of music, working around sports and work schedules. “I would love to figure out how to do a public performance,” Davis said. “We were sounding really good.”
Students also were looking forward to meeting Forrest, hearing him talk about his process and perhaps having him sign their scores, Davis said.
Alcoa wait and see
Alcoa City Schools has no travel scheduled until the eighth graders’ trip to Washington, D.C., at the end of April, Director Brian Bell said.
The Board of Education likely will discuss that at its March 24 meeting, as well as a trip to Columbus and Decatur, Georgia, that will be on the agenda that night.
“We’ll kind of wait and see how we want to handle those,” Bell said.
