Sarah Herron and Drew Miles won over long-serving incumbent and Mayor Tom Taylor and outgoing Joe Swann on Maryville City Council, with Herron becoming the first woman ever to win a council seat.
With the last-place loss, Taylor bids farewell after serving 12 years as mayor and nearly 20 years as a council member.
Miles scored 6,938 votes and Herron 5,561 to Taylor’s 4,355 and candidate Suzette Donovan’s 5,213.
“I don’t like to lose, but I’m OK,” Taylor said by phone Tuesday adding the two new council members worked hard. “That’s what it takes,” he said, praising the city’s current staff and leadership.
Herron and Miles were celebrating together Tuesday night when The Daily Times reached them by phone. Herron’s historical win came after hundreds of phone calls, thousands of postcards and a slew of what she called generous donors.
“I had 28 women who hand-wrote postcards,” she said, adding through tears that she was “overwhelmed by their excitement.”
Recalling how an 18-year-old woman approached her at the library during early voting to talk about her policy platform, Herron said she’s honored to inspire the next generation of female leaders in Blount.
Miles said he’s excited to work with Herron as they take seats together. “If you go into a conversation and if you go into making decisions with taking care of your neighbor as your No. 1 priority, if you agree or disagree, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “You’re going to come to a resolution, you’re going to move forward and you’re going to care about your neighbor. That’s the core of what we do.”
A local agent with Farmers Insurance, Miles will be the youngest member of the council at 36.
Herron, director of marketing and communications for Friends of the Smokies and recently Blount County Democratic Party chair, is 43.
Both praised Taylor’s example of service and said they wanted to continue to seek his wisdom.
Though Swann was replaced Tuesday, he was not seeking reelection and will be celebrated for 24 years of service during December’s council meeting.
Council members also will nominate a new mayor during an upcoming meeting.
Alcoa
In Alcoa, a five-way race for two seats ended with incumbent Jim Buchanan maintaining his City Commission position and first-time candidate Tracey Cooper moving into Commissioner Ken White’s seat.
Content with his 12 years in office, White told The Daily Times in September he was ready to move on and did not seek reelection.
Cooper comes into the role with 20 years of experience at Calloway Oil and said Tuesday she hopes to strengthen and maintain deep bonds with the community her family has built over the past 70 years.
“My big thing is budgets, numbers and bringing new businesses to Alcoa,” Cooper said. “We have a solid school system and great communities. Also, if we need to expand our borders a little bit, I don’t think that’s a bad idea.”
A variety of industrial, retail, residential and road projects are set to permanently change the course of not only city traffic, but Alcoa’s economic history. The long-awaited Springbrook Farm city center project saw its first developments begin construction at the end of 2019.
Other larger commercial endeavors may come to commissioners in the near future, following the recent announcement of a proposed 630,000-square-foot warehouse near Pellissippi Parkway.
Buchanan said he’s excited to serve during such a historical time for the city. “It’s a great time to be here and be representing the folks of Alcoa, the citizens,” he said. “I’m so excited that the citizens of Alcoa have a lot of faith in me.”
Buchanan won with 1,592 votes and Cooper with 1,186, besting runnerup Stephen Biggar by 22 votes.
Louisville
In the Louisville Board of Alderman race, incumbent Jill Pugh held onto her spot for another four years with 1,353 votes. She was challenged by two candidates, Steven Kelley and Bobby Peterson, who trailed Pugh by 94 votes and 581 votes, respectively.
“Louisville is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state,” Pugh said. “I think it’s really important to just keep working on our parks, developing our roads and supporting our community.”
