All but one Maryville City Council seat saw a shift during Tuesday’s meeting as two newly elected positions cast votes for the first time and Andy White was appointed city mayor.
Drew Miles and Sarah Herron took their oaths of office before the Dec. 1 meeting, joining the council after they picked up 6,938 and 5,561 votes, respectively, during the Nov. 3 election.
Miles joins the board as the youngest sitting member at 37, and Herron is the first woman in the council’s history.
White wants to ‘lead by example’
The new council unanimously appointed former Vice Mayor Andy White as city mayor and council member Fred Metz as vice mayor.
“Maryville has a longstanding tradition of servant leadership,” White said in an interview after the meeting. “I hope to continue that and serve humbly.”
Before he exited the dais, former Mayor Tom Taylor quipped to laughs from a large audience that he would grant “unconditional pardons to Councilman (Joe) Swann and myself, real or imagined.” Taylor thanked city leaders and staff for the 12 years he spent as mayor. “It’s been a blast,” he said. “It’s been a great time and we’re glad to hand over the reins of this council.”
Taylor and Swann both served as council members and mayors more than 40 years combined. Taylor was mayor since 2008, following Swann’s four-year term.
“Joe and Tom were great servant leaders,” White said as he signed legal documentation for his new position.
White acknowledged that stepping into the role as COVID-19 pandemic roils many aspects of society would definitely present challenges.
“It’s a weird time to be coming in and we discussed that prior to deciding who was gong to step up and do this,” he said, noting he doesn’t expect to do many public appearances during the coming months. He also emphasized the mayoral role in Maryville government is more like the chair of a board than anything else, but expressed readiness to address external and internal matters.
White with his wife, Kahren, are the parents of 17-year-old twin daughters, Sara Kate and Delaney, and said he encourages both to take leadership roles in all aspects of their lives.
“At the end of the day, I try to lead by example,” he said. “I try to get them to discover their own passions. If that leads them to do something like this in the future, that’s great.”
White was elected to the council in 2006.
Herron opposes more park spending
After new members took their seats, council voted on the last five agenda items of 2020.
One was a proposal to increase the budget’s capital project fund by $120,500 to pay for Sandy Springs Park improvements, which Herron immediately opposed.
According to staff notes, the project — which includes renovations and repairs to a pavilion and concessions building at Sandy Springs Park — will cost an estimated total $310,000, the lowest bid the city received.
Originally, leaders budgeted only $206,500 for the project.
“I am not going to support this,” Herron said before the vote. “I don’t think this is a good time to be taking on things for construction while costs have inflated. My recommendation to the council is to wait on this project.”
Herron added she collected feedback via social media and email from residents whom she said also voiced opposition to the spending measure.
Public Works Director Angie Luckie explained to council the city has been in the process of updating several sections of Sandy Springs Park for some time. She said the pavilion and concessions building need new roofing, canopies, bathroom partitions and several Americans with Disabilities Act compliance tweaks.
City Manager Greg McClain also noted the repairs were part of broader, approximately $10 million park repair efforts that will take place over a decade throughout the city.
“If we do put it off, you’re stacking them up for the next year, with no guarantee things will be cheaper,” McClain told council. “Staff recommends we move forward because there’s just so much of this that needs to be done, it’s in public use and we certainly have the money.”
Council voted 4-1 to approve the increased capital project spending, with Herron the lone dissent.
She also noted she wished she had more time to review the proposition before being asked to vote on it.
Land annexed, electric taxes paid
In other action Tuesday, council members:
• Approved on second reading the annexation and rezoning of land off Monarch Drive, directly behind the West Broadway Avenue Twin City Certified Dealership. The property is set to be used by Chick-fil-A as an entrance to its new restaurant.
• Approved on second reading an amendment to the fiscal 2021 school funds budget.
• Approved a resolution to permit electrical system tax payments to the city of Maryville’s general fund for $1,317,212 and to Blount County for $382,416. Notes show these payments represent a $89,738 increase from the previous fiscal year.
