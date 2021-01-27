KNOXVILLE — Five days after he became Tennessee’s athletic director, Danny White posed for photos Wednesday with his first hire. Both he and Josh Heupel smiled as they clutched an orange Volunteer jersey with the number “27” emblazoned across the front in white lettering.
White, recently the AD at the University of Central Florida, insisted several times during Wednesday’s press conference at the Stokely Family Media Center in Neyland Stadium that he initially didn’t want to hire Heupel, head coach at UCF, as Tennessee’s 27th head football coach. Central Florida already was looking for a new athletic director; White didn’t want his former university to have to look for a new football coach as well.
He said when he opened his search for Jeremy Pruitt's successor and began vetting coaches, an obvious — and familiar — candidate emerged. So, White offered Heupel a six-year contract worth $4 million per year.
“I kind of realized that the best option was the guy I had been working with for the last three years,” White said. “We only made one offer, and we got our No. 1 candidate and I couldn’t be more proud to have Josh as our new football coach.”
Unfortunately for White, the majority of Tennessee’s fans don’t share that opinion quite yet. Many Vol fans weren’t thrilled with the hire, but were willing to support Heupel. Other fans reacted with vitriol on social media to the announcement.
White chided the negativity of some of the fans toward the end of the press conference, but mostly he and Heupel spent the hour trying to sell their vision for the future. Heupel uttered all the correct platitudes. He lauded Tennessee’s traditions, said that former Vols are welcome to attend practice at any time, and that he and his staff were going to secure Tennessee’s borders in recruiting.
He also emphasized that he wants to help create a family environment at the University. His own family — his wife, Dawn, daughter, Hannah, and son, Jace — were there to reinforce that theme. Jace even sported an orange tie for the occasion.
Heupel also praised the leaders at Tennessee, saying that they all are united in their goal to create something special at the university.
“When I was talking with Chancellor (Donde) Plowman last night, one of the things that made this job opportunity so exciting is the aligned vision between the leadership of everyone sitting here today,” Heupel said. “We talked about the importance of having a shared common vision and being able to work at our purpose to accomplish those things every single day — having everyone pulling the rope in the same direction. When you have that in leadership, that is going to transcend through your entire campus and throughout our entire state here in Tennessee.
“When you do those things, great things are capable of happening and obviously I’m here because we have the opportunity to chase championships here on the football field.”
Ultimately, Heupel had a successful introductory press conference, but then again, the same could be said of Tennessee’s previous four coaches. Heupel knows he isn’t going to be evaluated by his first impression, but on whether he can turn Tennessee into a winning program again.
He already faces significant obstacles toward accomplishing that goal. The program is under investigation by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred during Pruitt’s coaching tenure.
Heupel said he had an honest conversation with Tennessee’s leaders about those alleged violations before he was hired. The ongoing investigation didn’t deter Heupel from accepting the job. Instead, he referred to it as a “minor speed bump.”
He is inheriting a depleted roster, considering 18 players have entered the transfer portal since December. Since Tennessee hired him in late January, he will have less time to assemble a coaching staff and recruit before national signing day Feb. 3
Heupel is aware of those issues. He called his rebuilding plan for the program a “long-term vision,” but he also said his team can achieve immediate success.
Heupel intends to revamp Tennessee’s offense. The Vols ranked No. 102 in total offense in 2020 among Division 1-A teams. Central Florida, meanwhile, ranked in the Top 5 nationally in total offense during all three seasons of Heupel’s tenure.
He plans on bringing his offensive philosophy to Knoxville but said he also wants an aggressive defense.
“We want to create negative plays,” Heupel said. “I think in the game of college football, that offensively, it’s about creating big plays, and defensively it’s about creating negative plays and getting people off schedule. You put those two things together, and you have a chance to have a really successful game plan and ultimately a season. I’m excited about embarking down that road.”
Despite the challenges, Heupel embraced the opportunity to coach at Tennessee. He also exuded confidence that he has the fortitude to rebuild the program and bring championships to Knoxville. That’s all he needed to accomplish during his first day on the job.
“All the elements to win are here,” Heupel said. “You walk out in the stadium and there are 100,000-plus fans inside the stadium. Your facilities are as good as any in the entire country. … A lot of the infrastructure that you need to be successful is absolutely here. Now, it’s about putting the right people in place to reach our young people so we can have sustainable success.
“I’m excited to be a part of Vol nation. I’m excited to do my very best for the state of Tennessee every single day. I promise you that our staff will do the exact same thing. I promise you that we are going to embark on growing to become what we are capable of as a football program day by day and go chase championships and win those championships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.