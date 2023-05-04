Editor’s Note: This article includes references to content some may consider inappropriate.
A William Blount High School senior urged the Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, May 4, not to remove books from high school libraries, despite objections raised over the past year that some content may be inappropriate for teens.
“I believe at the high school level no library books should be banned — period,” said Mustafa Abbas, the first high school student to publicly address the issue at a school board meeting since the topic came up.
Noting that at the age of 15 Tennessee students can have a driver’s permit, he said, “I believe if you are capable of handling a vehicle ... you can handle graphic content from books.”
Abbas has attended board meetings this school year as the WBHS representative, providing updates on events and students’ accomplishments as part of the meetings. Some of the books people have objected to are read in Advanced Placement classes, and Abbas said students know what they are signing up for when they take those classes.
He specifically addressed objections to “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, which Abbas said he had read in the past month. “Kite Runner is hands-down one of the best books I’ve ever read in my life,” he said, explaining that it is about struggles in war-torn Afghanistan and being Muslim in America.
While objections to the novel center on a child rape, he explained that is a turning point in the story and shows “the gruesome brutality of people not treating others as well” and relates to a moral conflict for the main character.
Context
Forrest Erickson urged putting passages into context for reading comprehension.
He referred to last month’s reading during the board’s public comment period of a rape scene from “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and suggestion that it might be pornography. “That passage is not for the gratuitous enjoyment of sex ... the value of that passage is the message to boys not to be rapists — don’t be that jerk,” he said.
Then Erikson said he wanted to read a passage from another school library book, Ezekiel 23:20, a passage of lust that compares body parts to animals. “You heard that right. The Blount County school library system has books alluding to bestiality for our children to read,” he said, going on to explain that it is actually a use of simile and metaphor.
Erickson further explained that the origin of the word rape is a meaning “to snatch, grab and to carry off; the meaning need not be sexual.”
“I urge the board and administrators not to snatch, grab and carry off ‘The Bluest Eye’ from our libraries,” he said. “To do so would be ideological rape.”
‘I hate it’
Lark McGee read that passage from “The Bluest Eye” last month and other book excerpts during the March meeting. She noted during the public comment period Thursday that an article in April 8 issue of The Daily Times did not include part of her response to the school board member who questioned her objective in reading explicit passages. “Ma’am, I don’t like this any more than you do. I hate it,” McGee said.
“My objective is and has been to get sexually explicit material off of the school library shelves,” McGee said Thursday.
She also said that “my character has been disparaged.”
In a statement after the April meeting explaining why she left the room while McGee continued reading the passage, board member Vandy Kemp said she could see no reason for reading that passage at the board meeting other than “sensationalism, disrespect, and showmanship.” McGee said Thursday, “The sensationalism is provided by the authors of these terrible books, the disrespect is toward me with the follow-up interview with the Times and maybe with you walking out while I was speaking. As far as showmanship, my voice quivers and my hands shake the whole time I’m up here. I’m not the show, the books are and I’m just the messenger.”
She said, “I don’t like talking about these books; it’s awful. I don’t like reading these books; it’s awful.”
Family conversations
Beth Myers-Reese said books available in the elementary and middle schools would have led to her having “very serious conversations” if brought home when her daughter was in school, based on the child’s questions.
“Those conversations are family conversations; they should happen at home,” Myers-Rees said. “They should happen when that child is ready to have that conversation, and I don’t think my 12-year-old was ready for some of the conversations that these books engender.”
“So much of the world today is so confusing to them, and this is something you can do something about, so that they are not led astray when they come home with something like that and don’t show it to the parent,” she told the board.
The Rev. Chris Pass, pastor of Grandview Baptist Church in Maryville, told the board that during the National Day of Prayer, “We’re in prayer for all of you,” the board, teachers, schools, students, parents and administrators. He apologized an behalf of himself and the community for not being involved earlier with the schools.
“It really doesn’t matter so much what I think about some of these issues, nor what you think, as much it matters what God thinks,” he said to the school board.
