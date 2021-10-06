To give high school students a glimpse at construction careers, Pellissippi State Community College invited them to help a neighbor in need, replacing a rotten deck with Blount County Habitat for Humanity during this week’s fall break.
Five students from Maryville, Alcoa and the Blount Home Education Association spent three days on a muddy hillside in Louisville tearing down a 30-year-old deck behind a single-wide trailer and replacing it with a new deck with rails to give the owner a safe second exit.
They began Monday with sledge hammers taking down the unsafe existing deck and had the new poles set in concrete by day’s end. Tuesday they built the frame and expected to finish the job on Wednesday. The students will round out the week learning more about construction careers at the Habitat office and a new home in progress.
The fall break project is just one of the ways Pellissippi State is using a nearly $1 million Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education grant to interest students in careers, including not only construction but also advanced manufacturing. Encouraging students to enter nontraditional careers is one of the goals too, and one of the participants this week is a girl.
Another benefit was seeing they can give back in the community where they live, said Joy McCamey, a Pellissippi State career navigator.
Habitat benefits not only from the labor, but the grant covered about $1,200 in materials. Bobby Eason, Habitat’s home repair project manager, noted that while the price of lumber is coming down, the same project would have cost about $800 two years ago. Demand for home repair projects always exceeds what Habitat can handle, and Eason said demand for qualified workers in construction fields is at an all-time high since he began his career.
Jonathan Gilbert, Pellissippi State’s work-based learning director, noted that over the next five to 10 years, 40% to 60% of the most experienced workers in these career fields will leave the workforce.
Particularly in skilled trades such as plumbers and electricians, Eason said, “You can make a great living for a family.”
In Blount County, opportunities abound from high school classes and work-based learning to dual credit courses with Pellissippi State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and workplace programs such as apprenticeships, where employees can earn a paycheck while they learn.
This was the first project under the GIVE grant with Habitat, but Gilbert hopes they will be able to do another during spring break or perhaps even Saturday projects. Pellissippi State drove students from the Friendsville campus to the Louisville job site, and the Blount Partnership provided lunches during the week.
This week students used both hand and power tools and learned a bit about construction methods on the worksite. They also could see the value of what they are learning in classes such as geometry. “We put the Pythagorean theorem into play squaring up the deck,” Eason said, referring to the formula for right triangles.
The students needed not only math but also communication, planning and teamwork skills, Gilbert added. “It crosses all the disciplines,” he said of the construction work.
While Maryville High School junior Graham Borgia already knew Maryville sophomore Coston Autry before this week, Graham said he appreciated the opportunity to work with others he had never met before while everyone learned something.
Coston said he didn’t know what to expect, but that it was fun. Plus, he said, “You’re helping people and making an impact on the community.”
Eason said, “I hope they learn that no matter where they go there’s going to be need in the community and to give back.”
