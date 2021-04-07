A rock slide on Old Walland Highway could keep the road closed for an indefinite time as the Blount County Highway Department seeks a third-party assessment high above the road, officials said Wednesday.
Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said a Wednesday rock slide between block numbers 6339 and 6547 may keep the winding road between Walland and Townsend closed for several days.
“I want to know in my mind it’s as safe as it can be after a third-party soil scientist evaluates that side of the mountain,” Headrick said. “There are still parts up there that are going to fall off.”
He also said the slide likely was caused by erosion after recent heavy rains. “What happens is ... water is still running off the top of those mountains,” he explained. “What you have there is a slate-y, shale-y material that has mud seams between it. As you get that water filtering through, it’s going to take a path of least resistance, hit the mud seam and all that stuff begins to slide.”
Headrick said he’ll keep the road closed to protect citizens but also highway crews who will be monitoring the situation and cleaning up debris.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
