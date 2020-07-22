A hiring campaign seeking workers for the highway construction industry launched Wednesday.
The website https://www.nowhiringtn.com/ is live. It allows job seekers to connect with multiple companies that perform various aspects in building and maintaining roads.
The Tennessee Builders Association created the Now Hiring Tennessee website as a clearinghouse for job seekers interested in Tennessee highway worker positions.
The website also provides overviews of types of jobs that include aggregate, sand and gravel, asphalt, bridge and concrete and grading. Wages are highlighted for work on state contract awards to provide the job seeker an understanding of earning potential.
