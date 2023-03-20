History plays an important role in East Tennessee, and nowhere is that more evident than at the Sam. Houston Schoolhouse in Blount County. Located on the site of the original one room school house where Houston, the future general, member of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, president of the Republic of Texas, and the only individual to serve as governor of two states, Texas and Tennessee, took one of his first jobs as a schoolteacher at age 18.
Houston’s legacy become larger than life, not only due to elected office, but also because he helped liberate the young Republic of Texas from the grip of Mexico after winning a decisive battle at San. Jacinto in the wake of the massacre at the Alamo. A fierce ally of the Cherokee nation, a public servant who served many roles in the state government of Tennessee, Houston’s record of achievement as both a statesman and a soldier is still revered.
“Sam Houston meant a lot to Tennessee,” Jackie Bell, the schoolhouse’s Site Director said. “He was a terrific educator with a brilliant mind. Yet, he started out like most of us, when he was just a lad. Yet that lad was able to accomplish so many great things. If nothing else, that alone is enough to show our up-and-coming generations that with hard work and dedication we can become and do anything we so set our minds to.”
It’s only natural then that the Sam Houston Schoolhouse, which operates under the aegis of the Sam Houston Memorial Association of Blount Country, continues as a memorial to Houston and his remarkable achievements.
As part of the kickoff of the Schoolhouse’s 2023 season of special celebrations, it will present its third annual Living History Event on March 25th and 26. The festivities will spotlight music from the period of Houston’s tenure, Civil War battlefield re-enactments, a demonstration of Civil War medicine, as well as other demonstrations, vendors and a food truck from Food and Company. Organizations taking part include the Daughters of the Confederacy and Daughters of the American Revolution.
A Tennessee state historic site that’s also listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Schoolhouse is rebuilt and restored, looking very much like it did during Houston’s tenure as its headmaster. Located at 3650 Old Sam Houston School Road in Maryville, the complex also includes a a replica of a general store, a meeting room, a shop, and a museum containing items that date back to Houston’s tenure.
Native American artifacts, historical documents, books, drawings and photographs are also on display, along with various tools and household items once used by the early settlers of the region are on display as well. The grounds also house a pavilion, common areas and landscaped gardens.
Bell, who has been in her role for the past two seasons, said that on average, the Schoolhouse welcomes approximately 2,000 visitors per year. “My responsibility is to see to oversee the grounds, gift shop and office,” she said. “I make sure everyone is well accommodated and safe while on property. Tennessee holds a vast wealth of history, and personally I would love to see it all kept alive, and not simply tossed to the wayside. Our children and their children deserve the education of where they come from and the great heroes and historical figures that are a part of the state’s history. I also delight in seeing the community come together for history’s sake, and to see them come and enjoy the site.”
Naturally then, the start of a new season of special events holds special significance for Bell.
“Being involved with the Sam Houston Historic Schoolhouse has taught me a lot about history,” she said. “When I came here, I knew very little about Sam Houston or his time in Tennessee. The property is beautiful, peaceful and inviting. How could I not love working here? To me it means so much to be a part of something so small, but in my heart, seems so big. I’ve met wonderful people, made terrific contacts, and always love the time I spend here on site. It belongs to us all. I take pride in all we have been able to accomplish, yet to God be the glory for it all, which goes without saying.
