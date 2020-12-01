The campus of now-defunct Hiwassee College in Madisonville has been sold.
The Bruderhof, “a Christian communal organization in the Anabaptist tradition, with a hundred-year history in Europe and the US,” purchased the land, a press release issued Tuesday states. The organization plans to use the campus for a Christian community of families, elementary school and workshop, the release adds.
Bruderhof representatives met with Hiwassee College board of trustees members, campus neighbors and local and state government members at the campus in October. Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram, Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce representative Brandy Gentry all were quoted in the release and expressed optimism about the sale.
Hiwassee College, which closed in 2019, was a private liberal arts college. It is associated with tyhe United Methodist Church.
“This has been a long but faithful process since the college held its final graduation in May 2019,” board of trustees Chair the Rev. Jason Gattis said in the release.
“The board’s sole desire has been the preservation and continued use of these hallowed grounds, so we are pleased to have found a purchaser that will build on the legacy of the college while continuing to be an asset to Monroe County and East Tennessee.”
