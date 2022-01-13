ALCOA
The City of Alcoa will make no adjustments to the collection of residential solid waste, residential recyclables, or commercial/industrial solid waste for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Residential and commercial routes will be run on schedule. Questions concerning these services may be directed to the Alcoa Sanitation Division at 380-4815 or 380-4800.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will remain open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with regular operating hours of 8 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. Please call 995-2892 or 995-2998 for questions concerning the landfill operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.