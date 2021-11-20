Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) will holed its sixth annual Holiday Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
The event will happen on Broadway Avenue in Maryville's city center and will include 70 craft vendors and two food trucks.
MDA leaders want more vendors and are welcoming those interested to sign up before 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at downtownmaryville.com.
Craft vendors must submit photos of their work or links to their craft website/social media pages.
Food truck vendors must be registered with a valid mobile food vendor permit from the city of Maryville.
In years' past, Holiday Craft Market vendors have sold items like handmade jewelry, clothing, soaps, candles and wooden signs.
A portion of East and West Broadway avenues will be closed from Cates Street (by Boyd Thomas Clothing) to Patton Street (near CBBC Bank) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The top level of the Maryville Municipal Parking Garage along West Broadway Avenut will also be closed during this time.
Visitors are encouraged to park for free on the lower two levels of the Maryville Municipal Parking Garage, accessible from West Church Avenue.
They also can park at Founders Lot, the West Harper Avenue Municipal Parking Garage or any of the other free public parking lots in the downtown area.
