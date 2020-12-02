Small Business Saturday was celebrated this past weekend in towns across the country, but there’s still an opportunity here locally to support those family-owned retailers all under one roof.
The occasion is Holiday Magic, an annual event meant to help shoppers complete their Christmas lists with handmade gifts and direct-sale purchases. Organizer Lindsie B. Gribble said it started nine years ago with just herself and a small group of friends who wanted to boost their sales and provide a unique shopping experience.
It was indeed small at first, Gribble said, but not for long. This year there will be 50 vendors setting up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Maryville First Baptist Church, across from Blount County Courthouse.
There is a chance of rain Saturday, but Gribble assures shoppers that shouldn’t be a concern since a majority of the sale will take place inside, on the church’s gym floor. Food trucks, including REO Cheesewagon and Pistol Creek Eats, will be stationed outside.
Gribble sells her products, including home decor items at the show and said there will be two direct-sales representatives there on Saturday to sell Scentsy and also Tupperware products.
Others with a presence at Holiday Magic will include candle makers, woodworkers, jewelry artists, designers of home decor, potters and more. Each booth will be six feet from the others, and shoppers and vendors will require patrons to wear face masks.
COVID-19 has had an effect on every aspect of life, Gribble said. She said she wants to be able to provide a unique and fun event that is as safe as it can be with Christmas only 23 days away.
“This is all local businesses,” Gribble said. “There will be boutiques, food trucks, candles and wreaths. There is what is called just junking-around decor and woodworking. It’s anything you could imagine from a craft fair. I hope people are ready to shop.”
Word has gone out via a Facebook page and other social media. If you’ve attended before, Gribble has made sure there are new artisans and participants in order to provide variety. Some of the sellers have been with Gribble from the start, she added.
