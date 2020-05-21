Holly Whitehead has been named the new assistant principal of Heritage High School, filling the spot vacated when Jed West was named principal.
Whitehead is a 1997 graduate of HHS and has been the marketing teacher there for five years.
She earned a bachelor's degree in business management and accounting from Tusculum College and an MBA from Wingate University.
Whitehead's Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction is from Lincoln Memorial University, where she is currently working toward an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership.
Before working at Heritage, she taught at Eagleton Middle and Knoxville's Inskip Elementary schools. She also served as a business education teacher at Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Knox County's Hardin Valley Academy.
At Heritage she has been adviser for the yearbook and DECA, prom sponsor and assistant golf coach.
In 2015 she told The Daily Times that as a child she shopped at Heritage's Little World for Christmas and worked in it as a student before returning to run it with her marketing students.
"When I came to teaching from the business world, I knew I had found my niche, and I look forward to the new challenges I will have as an administrator," Whitehead said in an email this week about her new position. "I am truly blessed and thankful for this opportunity. I love Heritage, our CTE (career and technical education) programs, and our communities we serve. This really is an adventure I cannot wait to begin."
She is married to biology teacher and assistant football coach Josh Whitehead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.