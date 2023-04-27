Staff Reports
The largest United Methodist Church in the Holston Conference — Maryville’s Fairview UMC with 1,950 members — became one of 264 United Methodist congregations to leave the denomination. The number of churches that remain stands at 578.
The Holston Annual Conference’s called special session was held at Central United Methodist Church in downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 22, to finalize requests for churches to exit The United Methodist Church. The Holston Conference’s 578 remaining churches are located in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and North Georgia.
Mickey Rainwater has served as senior pastor at Fairview for eight years. When contacted Thursday, he said he will no longer be serving that church come July 1. He will then become the superintendent of the Scenic South District of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. That covers the greater Chattanooga area. Blount County churches in the conference are part of the Smoky Mountain District.
“I am not disaffiliating,” he said. “I am choosing to remain and Gilbert Harris will be assuming my spot.”
Harris has served as Fairview’s associate pastor for 13 years.
There are a total of six Blount County UMC churches that voted to disaffiliate — Carpenters, Fairview, First in Alcoa, Pleasant Hill, St, Mark’s in Louisville and Walland. At least one of them, First, Alcoa, is joining the Global Methodist Church.
Fairview took its vote on whether to disaffiliate on Jan. 29. There were 493 members present and 408 voted to disaffiliate, according to Fairview’s website. Only 85 voted to remain affiliated with the United Methodist Church. The church had been a member of Holston Conference for more than 100 years.
Rainwater said Fairview’s congregation has not made any decision about joining the Global Methodists or any other denomination, calling this time a “new period of discernment.”
While Rainwater has been at Fairview — which is now knows as Fairview Church on its website — for eight years, his total time in ministry is 43 years, he said.
The Saturday gathering in Knoxville was attended by 945 members and guests, representing both remaining and departing churches.
“It is a poignant day as our disaffiliating churches and withdrawing pastors have played an important role in the lives of those of us continuing in The United Methodist Church,” said Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett, resident bishop. “Our conference vote today ratifying disaffiliations will not change the impact these pastors and churches have had on us.”
The decision of some “traditionalist” congregations to separate from the denomination was triggered by conflict over issues around human sexuality and other matters. A church law expiring at the end of 2023, “paragraph 2553,” allows U.S. congregations to exit with property if they also meet other financial and procedural requirements.
The list of churches leaving the Holston Conference will now join 2,095 U.S. congregations that have withdrawn from The United Methodist Church since 2019, representing about 7% of U.S. United Methodist churches, according to the denomination’s news media.
With the disaffiliations approved Saturday, total Holston Conference membership will drop from 148,580 to 117,378, representing 21% of members who are departing the denomination, said the Rev. Tim Jones, Holston communications director.
Jones also said that 66% or 175 of the 264 disaffiliating congregations have fewer than 100 members. Out of 25 Holston churches with more than 1,000 members, 23 will remain United Methodist.
After approval of the disaffiliations and prayers for departing churches and members, the Rev. Kim Goddard, dean of the cabinet under Wallace-Padgett, spoke about the future of Holston Conference to church members who stayed for the visioning part of the meeting.
“I see 578 churches who now have the opportunity and the calling to set a new course,” Goddard said. “As painful as the last hour was, that hour has passed. Now we have this hour, this moment, and I believe in this time we have the potential and possibility to write a new chapter, to give us a fresh new start, to set us on a renewed and revived path of faithfulness.”
Bishop Wallace-Padgett said the future of Holston Conference is “strong and robust.”
“We are a people moving into the future with courage and determination. Most of all, we are focused on making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world,” she said.
For more information about Holston Conference, visit Holston.org. For information about The United Methodist Church, visit UMC.org. The Holston Conference offices are based in Alcoa.
