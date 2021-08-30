A Friendsville home was declared a total loss following a house fire along Frog Pond Road on Sunday evening.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Steve Hargis said the fire broke out shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 29. Crews responded to find the house already engulfed in flames.
Hargis said the tin roof of the home was falling when first responders arrived.
“The home had a tin roof that fell through, so they had to move the roof before they could really get to the fire. It was an unusual situation,” Hargis said.
He said the owners were away when the fire started. Two dogs were rescued and two cats are still missing. Hargis said the fire likely was started by two bug bombs that were found in the remains of the home.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the couple displaced by the blaze.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with 12 firefighters, two engines, two tankers and three support vehicles. Greenback Volunteer Fire Department also was there with 11 firefighters and three tankers. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office assisted with crowd control.
Hargis added that nine of the firemen’s wives also were there.
“They set up a little rehab center to help the firefighters who were battling the heat as well as the fire,” Hargis explained. “With a volunteer fire department, it really is a family affair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.