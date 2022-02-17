Counting the homeless on one designated day in January is a difficult task — it's probably easier to count traffic cones on a busy interstate while traveling 70 mph in the dark with one eye closed.
The cones are at least stationery and in a place you'd expect them to be.
But Blount County is charged with finding and counting its homeless population at the end of January. The Point-in-Time Count is required biennially by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Blount and 12 other counties report their numbers to Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless, a nonprofit that sends the data to HUD and other federal agencies that dispense grants and other funding for the homeless population.
So agencies like United Way, Family Promise, Haven House, A Place to Stay and McNabb Center do their absolute best to find and count those living in homelessness.
The number for Blount County this year is 180 — people who are living in their cars, in shelters, outdoors in the harsh elements of weather or crashing on couches at the mercy of others. Some are veterans, families with children, those with mental issues and addictions. But the number 180 is not telling an accurate story, many who help with the counting will tell you.
"I hate the number 180 because that is so far from real," said Kathi Parkins, interim director for A Place to Stay, a relatively new nonprofit in Blount County whose mission is to help the homeless find permanent housing. The 2021 figure was 222.
The number does not reflect the number of individuals and families who are paying to live in motels because there is nowhere else to go. The only way they can be counted is if an organization like A Place to Stay pays the bill, which it is able to do, but not for everyone.
Family Promise counts those in its programs. Days ago, this nonprofit that provides emergency shelter to families, had eight adults and 13 children in its program, along with two adults and three children in its transitional care housing, for a total of 26.
'We have 10 families on our waiting list," said Caroline Lamar, Family Promise's executive director. That includes 16 children and 12 adults. All of the families on the waiting list are Blount County families, Lamar pointed out.
McNabb Center assisted with the most recent homeless count. It has a program called Firm Foundations that helps the homeless with the costs associated with finding a permanent place to call home. Money is available, but that's only when the person or family finds a place. That isn't easy to do.
Shannon Dow is director of Blount County services for McNabb. She said Firm Foundations has been available in this community since 2012. Those being served have case management as they seek to find permanent housing.
"More than 70% of people living in homelessness have mental health concerns so we provide case management," Dow said. McNabb receives money for emergency solutions grants that can be used to rehouse individuals. Dow said they can help people find affordable housing and assist with first month's rent.
But in order to get that financial assistance, rent has to fall within federal guidelines fair market rent value. For a two-bedroom house, that's $757. That's hard to find, Dow said.
She said she knows there are more than 180 people living in homelessness in Blount County. McNabb Center is currently working with 125 individuals. McNabb Center gets referrals from other organizations like Family Promise and A Place to Stay along with law enforcement agencies and United Way.
McNabb also participates in street outreach. Dow said they are familiar with some of the locations where those living in homelessness end up.
It's tougher in rural communities to find all the places the homeless are living, Dow explained. "The Point-in-Time Count is just a snapshot of those living in homelessness, a count taken over an eight-hour period."
Another place to find Blount County's homeless, at least on bone-chilling nights in winter, is the warming shelter that operates at Maryville First Baptist Church. It is open overnight any time the temperature falls to 25 degrees or below.
It was open 12 nights in January, more than it was open all of last year, said Dr. Phil Hoffman, who oversees the program. He said he hates that this outreach is only open when that index temperature is met.
"It's still just as cold and uncomfortable when it's 26 degrees out," he said. Hoffman has formed a partnership with two local ministries, The Promise and John 316 Outreach, with plans to open a center on Jefferson Avenue in Maryville. It will include a warm place to stay, hot meals, lockers to store personal possessions, a mailing address for those who need one and a church.
The Welcome Table operates a ministry that provides a free hot meal to anybody who wants one, on Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church and on Thursdays at Maryville First United Methodist Church. Blount County's homeless sometimes take advantage of these outreaches.
Helton started his nonprofit, The Promise, four years ago as as a street ministry for the homeless. He and Hoffman met as the warming center initially opened its doors and they were serving the same population.
As a former addict, Helton said he knows there are those out there who are homeless but not reaching out and receiving services. Nor are they being counted.
"The actual number is probably double," he said of the 180 count. "I didn't go to centers or churches because I was a drug addict first. I was living in the woods and did things my own way. You don't want to be found."
Captain Kati Chase, corps officer for Blount County Salvation Army said her organization helps our homeless with its free lunches on Fridays at Broadway United Methodist Church in Maryville. They also pay for emergency stays in hotels and provide gas cards and hygiene kits.
Like the others, she believes there are more homeless who were not part of the count.
"I would say that is quite low, simply based on the number of individuals that we serve at the Salvation Army," Chase said. "I think it is difficult to get an accurate count. I'm sure this number does not include those individuals and families that are facing housing insecurity. We receive many requests from people who are living night-to-night or week-to-week in the homes of friends and family. We have some individuals that we have worked with that have been living a year or two in a hotel."
A Place to Stay gets 35 to 40 calls per week from people seeking assistance with housing. They are able to put people up in a hotel room for a few days, but there isn't money available to do more. Parkins said this is a community problem that needs community support and action.
"We need other money," she said. "Not just churches and nonprofits. We cannot do this alone. We need help. We have to do more than count."
