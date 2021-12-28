A homeless woman was arrested on Sunday and charged with violating the Blount County sex offender registry for the fourth time.
Heather Marie Crampton, 43, pleaded guilty to charges as a two-time offender in 2019 and was released from state prison in July.
According to reporting from The Daily Times, Crampton’s 2019 charges arose from failing to report a social media account and employment at a restaurant that was 1,000 feet from a daycare.
The reporting adds that she is classified as a violent offender who is a risk to children. Her original charge was in 2000 in Michigan when she was convicted of sexual assault with the intent to commit penetration.
In October, deputies reported that since Crampton had been released from state prison, she had created a TikTok profile, Facebook account and an alias under the name of “Maria Mia,” none of which were reported to the SOR.
Additionally, she allegedly never reported her residency in Blount County; although, when she was released from prison, the report states that she informed the Tennessee Department of Corrections she would be homeless in the county.
Her most recent arrest was on Dec. 26 on two felony charges of violating the sex offender registry.
Crampton’s first Blount County charges arose in 2017 when she was involved in a vehicle accident and told deputies she was a registered sex offender.
The report from 2017 states that she told deputies she had recently moved to Tennessee from Arizona.
For failing to register in Tennessee within 48 hours of moving to the state, deputies charged her with violating the SOR.
She was arrested in 2018 on warrant for a SOR violation and again in 2019 on another violation charge.
After her Dec. 26 arrest, Crampton was being held on a $100,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing.
