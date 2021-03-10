Twelve homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as emergency personnel responded to a gas leak in the Grandview Drive-Tuckaleechee Pike area, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp said.
A privately contracted construction company, while performing sewer work, damaged a 4-inch gas line and caused the leak, Crisp said. In such situations, responders monitor gas levels in the air and will evacuate residents as a precaution or if necessary.
Emergency personnel were still at the incident site as of 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Atmos Energy was there as well, MPD said in a Facebook post.
