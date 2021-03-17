The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center will host Homespun Day on April 17. Festivities, including shearing, cleaning, dyeing and spinning various animal fibers, will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.
The demonstrations will be held in the historic village at the Heritage Center, 123 Cromwell Drive, Townsend.
Admission costs $10 per adult, $8 per senior adult, $7 per child (ages 6-17) and free for children 5 and under. Annual members of the Heritage Center will receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased on the Heritage Center's website at https://bit.ly/2OLTL6h or at the front desk on the Saturday of the event.
Masks and social distancing are required.
