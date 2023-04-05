The number of temporary lodgers at Appalachian Bear Rescue now includes seven yearlings, as one new resident arrived just days ago.
Sadly, one of the rescued black bears that had been at the bear rehabilitation center in Townsend since March 23 had to be euthanized as veterinarians at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine determined that Sparky suffered from a condition that would prevent him from being able to walk as he gained weight. The same thing happened to CranBeary, another yearling that arrived at ABR late last year.
“Sparky’s joints were not formed properly and would not provide stability as he grew larger,” explained ABR Executive Director Dana Dodd. “The veterinarians at UTCVM aren’t sure if the problem has a genetic component or is simply the result of poor nutrition over a long period of time. Doctors are analyzing radiographs and medical records from lots of bears we’ve had over the years. They are trying to figure out exactly what went wrong.”
The newest bear at ABR that’s now recovering from severe malnourishment, is HoneyBunny, who arrived on April 3. She is 14 months old like the others receiving care here. HoneyBunny was brought to ABR after a resident in Fentress County discovered the tiny bear in her backyard shed. That concerned resident then called Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency; officers with the agency then captured the bear.
She was covered in ticks, ABR reported on its Facebook page. TWRA Black Bear Support Biologist Janelle Musser took the time to remove numerous ticks from HoneyBunny. She weighed only 9.92 pounds upon arrival at the rescue center. Her normal weight should have been 40 to 60 pounds, ABR reported.
HoneyBunny is rescue bear No. 371 at ABR, a facility that was founded in 1990 to take in orphaned or injured black bear cubs. The first bear arrived in 1996. ABR provides around-the-clock care with as little human contact as possible so the bears cab be returned to the wild. Three of the current residents — Nettles, Mistletoe and Peppermint — are scheduled for release very soon, Dodd said.
HoneyBunny is spending lots of time resting, Dodd said. “That’s pretty normal when yearlings come to us so depleted. She is eating well and her plumbing is working well. Doctors did extensive radiology. She doesn’t have the bone and joint problems that we saw in CranBeary and Sparky.”
The breakdown of current bears in residence is four males and three females. The males are Mistletoe, Lovey, Rover and Townsend. Nettles, Peppermint and HoneyBunny are the females.
Rover, the black bear yearling who arrived on Feb. 25, is doing very well, Dodd said. His fur coat is coming back in after being shaved to stitch up wounds he suffered while in the wild. “He spends a lot of time very high in treetops,” Dodd said. His weight upon arrival at ABR was only 8 pounds.
Lovey came in with a broken femur, on Feb. 10. It has since healed and the medical team at UTCVM also had to address his bad teeth. Dodd said they removed two teeth and treated an abscess. Lovey is on antibiotics and will move from an indoor enclosure to an outdoor one very soon.
Townsend is being cared for in an outdoor enclosure where he is a great climber, Dodd reported. He has been at the center since March 8 and initially weighed only 12 pounds. His weight has now doubled.
All of these yearlings, born sometime around January 2022, arrived very malnourished. Four curators along with four interns are overseeing their recovery. Dodd said the food supply in the wild has been good. The bears probably were on their own for months, without a momma bear’s care.
“We suspect that the yearlings we received this year were all separated from mom for quite some time,” Dodd said. “Bears are tough, sometimes too tough for their own good. These yearlings have managed to survive all this time without mom and without enough food.”
She added that ABR has no idea how or why the yearlings got detached from their families. Some might have been injured and couldn’t keep up. They would normally still be with their mothers at this stage.
“Townsend came to us with fused vertebrae, perhaps from an injury/fall,” Dodd explained. “Rover had bad wounds. Lovey had a broken femur. HoneyBunny had an old healed injury to her sternum. Maybe these things played a role in their orphaning.”
