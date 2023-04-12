A crowd gathered outside gate 12 at McGhee Tyson Airport Wednesday morning, April 12 as the 32nd HonorAir Knoxville flight departed for Washington, D.C. The trip brought the total number of East Tennessee veterans the group has taken to tour war memorials in the nation’s capital to over 4,000.
HonorAir Knoxville was established in 2007 by Prestige Cleaners and Prestige Tuxedo as a way to help veterans from across the community to see the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifices. On Wednesday, 133 veterans from East Tennessee gathered around their departure gate to hear a sendoff from local and national elected officials.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell told the crowd he views supporting and honoring veterans in Blount County as a crucial responsibility of his office, and thanked the veterans present for their service.
“If you’ve ever been to our courthouse, you know who has priority parking,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell told the crowd. “You’re the reason we have that courthouse. You’re the reason we have the freedoms that we have in this country, and we take that so seriously.”
Guests also heard from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Congressman Tim Burchett — as well as Patrick Birmingham, a representative of Covenant Health, who is a major sponsor of the program.
Participants were also greeted by an honor guard organized by a representative of the Knoxville Military Entrance Processing Station as they approached the security checkpoint before their flight.
For many of the veterans present that morning, the sendoff represented a stark contrast to the reception they felt they received when they returned to the civilian world.
“When I got out, it wasn’t exactly a welcome home,” Terry Reardon, a Blount County resident who retired from the military in 1969, told The Daily Times. “Now it’s sort of, everyone is anxious to see you.”
For his part, Reardon said he was glad to see veterans like himself being honored for their service to their nation. Several faces among the crowd were his friends, he said.
One of those friends was Joe Starbuck, who retired from the Marines in 1999 and has been involved in the same American Veterans chapter as Reardon. He lives in Maryville, and said he feels the trip is an opportunity for a final deployment of sorts.
“I’ve been to D.C. twice, once in the Marine Corps and then once with my wife,” he said. “I think it’s my last trip to D.C., so I’m a little emotional about it.”
In all, 22 of the veterans who flew to Washington Wednesday were Blount County residents. The group posed for a photo on the arrivals level of the airport before going through security.
Over the course of their day trip, participants had the opportunity to tour the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Marine, Women in Military Service for America and Air Force Memorials. The itinerary also included watching the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
For Walland resident Arnold Patty, the trip was an opportunity to honor his fallen comrades.
“It’s one of those once in a lifetime deals,” he said. “I’m not going for me. I’m going in honor of my friends who were killed in Vietnam.”
HonorAir Knoxville flights are paid for by sponsors from around the community. Each flight costs around $100,000, according to a release from the nonprofit. The group sends two flights to Washington every year.
