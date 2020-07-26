About 20 demonstrators waved American flags and held signs outside the Blount County Justice Center during a Saturday morning rally, July 25, held in honor of first responders.
Drivers honked as they cruised past the emergency personnel advocates.
“So touching guys, thank you,” a woman said while driving by.
Maryville resident Kim Pravettone, who organized the event, was thrilled to see drivers showing their support.
“I just wish the cops could hear that,” she said while a car blasted its horn for a few seconds. “I’m tickled to death.”
While many recent gatherings have been held to show appreciation for law enforcement, Pravettone said she wanted to create an event that honored police along with other emergency services personnel such as firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
“There’s so many types of first responders that don’t get the recognition,” she said. “And they deserve it as well.”
Pravettone also wanted to show that in spite of protests across the country calling for budget cuts to law enforcement agencies, the Blount County community supports its law enforcement agencies.
“Defunding the police is the most stupid thing I’ve ever heard,” she said. “I mean what if we didn’t have them? They need to know, ‘don’t quit on us.’”
Misti Caldwell attended the rally with her 2-year-old daughter Hadleigh Caldwell, who waved an American flag while sitting in her stroller.
Misti Caldwell wanted to show her family’s support for law enforcement as Misti’s husband Matt Caldwell is a sergeant with the Alcoa Police Department.
“The way the world is, (police officers) deserve honor and respect,” Misti Caldwell said. “They’re putting their lives on the line to protect our community.”
Landon Sison, 4, also held a flag during Saturday’s rally. Landon said he enjoys seeing police officers and firefighters, and he especially gets a kick out of seeing the lights and sirens of firetrucks.
Jane Jordan attended the rally to show her appreciation for first responders.
Jordan has been impressed with law enforcement in the past, saying that a police officer previously stopped by just to check on her while she was setting up for a garage sale.
“I’ve been (in Tennessee) for four years and it seems like officers go out of their way to make sure you’re OK,” Jordan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.