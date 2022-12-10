As Chilhowee Club members pondered over where they could honor the veterans buried in their community, they didn’t have to look far — the answer was just across the street from where this service club has been meeting for 82 years.
Magnolia Cemetery, which is privately owned, is literally right outside the door of Chilhowee Clubhouse, located on Clarion Avenue in Maryville. Lee Ann Adams, Sharon Pound, Susan Bihl and others in the club wanted to be able to participate in Wreaths Across America here in Blount County, knowing there are hundreds of veterans deserving of remembrance and reverence this time of year and every day.
Adams, herself a veteran, was familiar with Wreaths Across America, having participated in this nonprofit program back in the early 2000s when she lived in Houston, and her participation continues here. Wreaths are placed on the graves of this country’s veterans at more than 3,400 locations in all 50 states during the holiday season. Up to now, the closest site of an official Wreaths Across America event to Blount County were the three veterans cemeteries in Knoxville.
That is until now. Chilhowee Club has partnered with Veterans Heritage Site Foundation to spearhead a Wreaths Across America event here at Magnolia Cemetery. The official date is Saturday, Dec. 17. A ceremony will take place there at Magnolia at 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help place the wreaths on 194 veterans’ graves there.
Bihl said Chilhowee Club participated in a Wreaths Across America event two years ago at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway, Knoxville. Then last year, this club decided to help with laying wreaths in Great Smoky Mountains National Park for veterans buried there.
Magnolia Cemetery became the next step.
“It has never been done in Blount County before,” Adams said. As the veterans affairs representative in Chilhowee Club, she said she wanted her club to do this so more people can get involved and lay wreaths in places other than Knox County. When Adams first checked online, she said there were only 55 veterans listed at Magnolia.
“We said we can do this,” Adams said. But after further investigating, they learned it was really 194, a much larger undertaking. They were not deterred.
Chilhowee Club reached out to Marilyn Childress, a representative with Veterans Heritage Site Foundation. Childress was already involved in veterans projects at New Providence Presbyterian Cemetery in Maryville and also West Millers Cove Cemetery. She readily agreed to help out with the Magnolia Cemetery project. She is a Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam era.
The first order of business was to get permission from those in charge of the private cemetery, which they did, Adams said. William Blount JROTC will present the colors at the Dec. 17 ceremony, and local leaders like Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell will attend.
The goal of Wreaths Across America is to honor, remember and teach, Childress explained. Volunteers carry the wreaths to the graves and lay them on respectfully. Then they are to say that veteran’s name out loud.
“A veteran dies twice,” Childress said. “Once when they physically die and once when their name is never said again. This whole program is to make sure our veterans are never forgotten.”
Adams enlisted the help of her husband, Butch, to locate each veteran grave in Magnolia. Both of them are veterans, too.
“He and I marched it and marked it and then decided to section it off and number them,” Adams said of the graves at Magnolia. She said she discovered there is one female veteran buried there; she served during World War II.
There are no veterans-only cemeteries in Blount County. Pound said the veterans graves will be first marked with American flags so wreath layers will know where to lay them. It’s an extra step in the process that takes time, she said.
These organizers hope to get all ages involved in the Wreaths Across America program at Magnolia Cemetery. Childress has been working with nine Girl Scout troops who will be helping to honor the American Revolutionary War veterans buried in Blount County. There are 120 whose burial sites are located in 30 different cemeteries. Fifty-four more are buried in unknown locations. New Providence Presbyterian Cemetery and Eusebia Presbyterian Cemetery have the most.
Childress also takes wreaths to the cemeteries in GSMNP. She said there are 43 Blount County veterans laid to rest in the park. In all, there are 240 within the boundaries of the Smokies.
Childress’ maiden name is Riddle. Many relatives on her father’s side lived and died in Blount County. Most of them are buried at Piney Level Cemetery. She even discovered she has a connection to a Revolutionary War veteran buried there — he is her sixth or seventh great-grandfather.
Bihl isn’ a veteran, but the significance of this effort to honor them is powerful to all who participate. She said it can be emotional regardless of whether you’ve served your country or not.
“I got emotional the firs time I did it,” she said. For civilians like me who haven’t been immersed in it. I came away thinking i didn’t expect to be humbled like that, to be taught like that.”
As a tireless supporter of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation and Wreaths Across America, Childress has plenty of stories to tell about the veterans she has worked to honor. She shares the story of Luke Lawson, a young man who served his country in World War I. A resident of Cades Cove at the time, he told his father to make sure his body was brought home if anything happened. He died in the trenches after being shot in the head.
Childress said it took his family two years to save up the money to bring their son home. The dad even made officials open the casket to make sure it was him. He had been buried for two years in France.
Adams said she learned of a corporal from the Spanish-American War that is buried in Magnolia, along with a Confederate POW who died in 1864.
“There are so many stories,” Childress said.
