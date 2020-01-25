Blount County has no shortage of exceptional women, and on Jan. 23, 10 such women were recognized at the eighth annual Athena Leadership Award Banquet at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville.
As supporters and well-wishers listened in anticipation, Keeli Boyce, community volunteer, founder and owner of Express Strategic Services and co-founder of Beautifully Designed for More, was announced as the 2020 Blount County Athena Leadership Award winner. The crowd of about 200 people celebrated Boyce’s honor with a standing ovation.
The Athena Leadership Award is presented to an exemplary leader who has achieved excellence in her profession, served the community in a meaningful way and assisted women to achieve their full leadership potential. Nominations for the honor come from members of the community, and an independent committee chooses the finalists, and ultimately, the winner of the award, using guidelines provided by Athena International. The Blount County program is sponsored by The Daily Times and Lamon Jewelers with special thanks to Pistol Creek Catch of the Day for providing entertainment, Sullivan’s Downtown for catering the meal, the Clayton Center for the Arts for the venue, and Gather & Blüme for providing the honorees’ flowers and table centerpieces. The centerpieces were donated to Asbury Place the following day.
Gigglebox Photo Booth, owned by professional photographer Jamie Weiss, offered a free photo to any banquet attendee.
Recognizing leadership
Boyce and nine additional Blount County women were recognized at the event. The finalists also included Elizabeth Coffield, realtor and shareholder with LeConte Realty and owner of the Neighborhood Barre Maryville Franchise; Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville; Penny Ferguson, educator with Maryville High School; Sally Joines, community volunteer; Jan McCoy, community volunteer; Jackie Mills, realtor with Realty Executives Associates; Tracy Queen, general manager of ICC International; Heather Ripley, owner of Ripley PR; and Patsy Russell, community volunteer and retired educator.
Blount County’s second Athena Leadership Award winner, Sharon Hannum, spoke on “What it means to be Athena” prior to the introduction of the nominees. Emcees Lisa Hood Skinner and city of Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, filling in for Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, who was unable to attend, then introduced each woman, who was escorted down a red carpet to the stage and presented with flowers, a framed copy of their nomination story and a gift certificate to Lamon Jewelers by 2019 Athena winner Regina Jennings.
After the nominees were introduced, Jennings quoted U.S. President Harry S. Truman in saying, “It’s amazing what we can accomplish if we don’t care who gets the credit.” She said each of the honorees exemplified that statement, working as team players for community betterment.
Emily Lamon Justice with Lamon Jewelers then opened the envelope and announced Keeli Boyce as the winner. She and Jennings presented the award.
Boyce thanked The Daily Times and Lamon Jewelers for sponsoring the Athena Awards Program. “It’s an amazing event,” she said. She then recognized many of the people who have supported her in her endeavors, including Jennings, who has been a mentor for many years; her family, including her husband, Greg, their four daughters, her sister Ashley Shepherd and her parents; and friends.
Legacy of giving
Boyce, a graduate of Heritage High School and Maryville College, serves her community in a number of ways. She is a Boys and Girls Club of Blount County board member; supporter and leadership giver for United Way of Blount County; Junior Service League of Maryville Sustainer; Kingdom Design Ministries Board member and fundraising chair, overseeing some of the largest fundraisers in KDM’s 11-year history; and a member of the Leadership Blount Class of 2014. She and her sister, Ashley Shepherd, founded Beautifully Designed for More in May 2019, a faith-based, online presence in which she and Shepherd mentor and coach women of all different ages, in walks of life.
Boyce credited her parents with instilling an emphasis on community service in her. “It’s something we just do,” she said.
Boyce said she is inspired by the legacy of her grandfather, who overcame challenges at an early age and worked hard for a better life. Along the way, he was mentored by a man who believed in him and supported him. “It’s the ripple effect,” she said. “My children get to live an entirely different life because of that man’s actions.” She encouraged the audience to start their own ripple. “You could change not only one person’s life but generations to come,” she said. “When you’re blessed, bless others. Plant the seeds. Start the ripple.”
Supporting women
Nominee Sally Joines said she was honored to be a part of the Athena program. “I can’t describe how humbled I am to be in the same category of all these amazing women who have done such amazing things,” she said. “It’s neat to see how many people care about our community and doing good for our community, and the small part I get to play in it is just awesome.”
Former Athena winner Kathy Johnson, president of CBBC, said, “It’s an awesome feeling to be here with so many women who have been nominated for this award. They all deserve it.”
Banquet attendee Meredith Liemohn said, “I come every year because I just love to support these women. I don’t know a lot of them this time, but it doesn’t matter. They are all wonderful. They are all doing important things and it’s good to be honored for that.”
Tonia Latham, owner of Tonia Latham Marketing, praised the Athena Leadership Award Program. “The Athena is an amazing representation of our county and the leadership that women are providing here,” she said. “It shows the power of leadership that we have sitting in our county, and it also shows the power of leadership that’s investing in future generations so we’ll continue to have that.”
The Athena Award is part of Athena International, a nonprofit organization that seeks to support, develop and honor women leaders. The program inspires women to reach their full potential and strives to create balance in leadership worldwide. Since its founding in 1982, the award has been presented in more than 500 communities in eight countries.
The Blount County Athena program will take nominations for Athena 2021 throughout the year. For more information, contact Daily Times Advertising Director Joi Whaley, event coordinator, at The Daily Times at 865-981-1152 or email joi.whaley@thedailytimes.com.
