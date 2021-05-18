Maggie Horner was promoted to branch manager at Y-12 Federal Credit Union's Maryville location, the credit union announced on Tuesday.
Horner has worked with Y-12 for the past eight years as member service leader.
"I am excited to serve members and the Maryville community in a larger capacity and there is nothing I enjoy more than serving members," Horner said of her promotion.
