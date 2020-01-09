The horse carcass stuck in a creek behind a Friendsville home has been removed and buried at a nearby farm.
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, John Wilson, director of the Blount County Agriculture Extension Office, and Blount County Commissioner Tom Stinnett used large sticks to maneuver the animal onto a backhoe.
Removal of the horse’s body was highly anticipated.
Wendy Westerfield noticed what she assumed to be a car part in the creek behind her house Saturday.
“It was still overcast and rainy, and there’s always so much that just gets washed up, so I didn’t think about it,” she said.
Michael Westerfield identified the “something shiny” his wife had seen as a full-grown horse after he returned from a weekend hunting trip Monday.
The couple spent all of Monday and Tuesday calling several agencies in an effort to get someone in authority to remove the equine.
They started with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, which sent a deputy to their home. The deputy took notes and made phone calls but ultimately concluded BCSO could do nothing.
Subsequent phone calls told the same tale.
Horse Haven of Tennessee, Blount County Animal Center Advisory Committee, eight large animal veterinarians’ offices and Maryville and Blount County Animal Control offices all told the Westerfields the task was not theirs to tend to.
Eventually, the couple took it to the state level and called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, but were told horses were considered domestic animals.
“It’s not a species that we manage,” TWRA representative Matt Cameron told The Daily Times. “Unless it were a navigational hazard, we wouldn’t address it.”
A call to the Tennessee Valley Authority also proved unsuccessful. The authority was unable to help because the animal was not in a major waterway, TVA representative Scott Brooks told The Daily Times.
The couple eventually decided to cut through the red tape and reach out directly to local government officials.
Michael Westerfield contacted Blount County Commissioner Staci Lawhorn on Tuesday afternoon. Lawhorn put him in touch with Wilson, who had someone out to measure the horse and assess the area the next morning.
The following evening, Wilson and Stinnett, along with a local farmer who chooses not to be identified, finally moved the animal from the creek and took it to its burial site Thursday.
Wendy Westerfield watched as the backhoe carrying the horse left her property.
“We’re just happy it’s gone,” she said.
