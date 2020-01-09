A horse carcass stuck in a creek behind a Friendsville home has been removed and will be buried at a nearby farm.
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, John Wilson, director of the Blount County Agriculture Extension and Blount County Commissioner Tom Stinnett used sticks to maneuver the full-grown horse onto a backhoe.
A local farmer who chose not to be identified provided the equipment and burial site.
Efforts to remove the horse have been in the works since Wendy and Michael Westerfield, the property owners who discovered the animal Sunday, made contact with Wilson Tuesday evening.
Before speaking with him, the Westerfields reached out to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Tennessee Valley Authority, the Blount County Animal Center Advisory Board and Blount County and Maryville Animal Controls — all of which said removal of the carcass was not their responsibility.
Wendy Westerfield watched as the backhoe carrying the horse left her property.
“We’re just happy it’s gone,” she said.
