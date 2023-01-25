Countywide chatter and pending litigation prompted Blount Memorial Hospital CEO Harold Naramore to address city of Alcoa administrators and elected officials, including three newly seated city commissioners. In a briefing last Friday, Jan. 20, Naramore explained the hospital’s side of recent events.
Alcoa is one of four entities that appoint community members to the BMH Board of Directors and is one of three that initiated concerns regarding the hospital last summer.
Blount County Commission and Mayor Ed Mitchell have made their opposition clear through action inside and outside meeting chambers. Maryville City Council has also been vocal in disdain for actions taken by their appointees to the hospital board.
Alcoa, on the other hand, hasn’t been involved in the countywide controversy since former mayor Clint Abbott co-signed a letter with Mitchell and Maryville Mayor Andy White. At that point in time, the three governments focused concern on the selection process that appointed Naramore as CEO.
Shortly after his appointment, Naramore announced a strategic plan is in place to recover operating losses. He updated the city of Alcoa on its progress last Friday.
“We lost a lot of money, and we have a lot of work to do,” Naramore said. While BMH isn’t where it needs to be yet, he said over time the plan should start showing operational improvements, like decreasing the negative gap between revenues and expenses.
Shortening patient length of stay and cutting down on the high cost of contract labor have been two major points for improvement.
Naramore said long stays in the hospital are more costly to BMH and generally have worse patient outcomes. Whereas telehealth, which he is planning to expand, sends patients home quicker, generates revenue and helps “combat the labor crisis.”
Alcoa Mayor Tanya Martin asked how telehealth generates revenue for the hospital. Naramore explained BMH receives payments from all but a couple of insurance agencies that are completely dependent on diagnosis and don’t take length of stay into account.
The hospital charges for a physician visit and home health service without expending in-hospital resources with telehealth. Naramore also reported 95% of patients liked at-home service.
Contracted nurses have also driven operational losses. Per hour, Naramore said at the peak of the pandemic the hospital paid $150 to $185 per hour for a contracted nurse. “If you do the math, that is not a sustainable model,” he said.
The pay gap between contracted and staff nurses encouraged nurses to leave their staff position at the hospital, Naramore said. He is working to create incentives to recruit staff nurses and get them to stay.
Not only is the labor more affordable, he said staff nurses who are more familiar with how the hospital operates are better to have.
Selling the Springbrook facility is another important step Naramore has listed in his strategic plan, but the county has questioned BMH’s right to sell the property.
With operating expenses high and a large debt load looming, Naramore said better immediate cash flow can keep deficiencies from worsening.
Joining Naramore last Friday was former state congressman and United States Attorney Doug Overbey, who specializes in governmental law.
Overbey said he has reviewed documents relating to the purchase of the Springbrook facility. BMH Inc. bought the property and has been paying taxes on it since then, he said.
Naramore also addressed a rumor about intentions to sell the hospital or close it, which he said aren’t true.
“I’m here because I believe in that,” Naramore said, “and I feel an obligation to the people that work at this hospital, that have poured their lives into it and this community. I’m going to do everything I know how to do to prevent that.”
He said the rumor sparked from a conversation about making the hospital a nonprofit organization and then selling it. If he pursues making it a nonprofit, he said the county and cities can restrict the hospital from selling without their approval.
“There are lots of rumors about me in town, and I don’t know most of them, which is good,” Naramore said.
“Want me to tell you?” Mayor Martin lightheartedly asked.
As one of four entities that have representatives on the hospital board, Alcoa commissioners will soon be voting on whether or not to restructure the board nomination process.
A nominating committee makes suggestions to each of the four appointing bodies, but the county wants to eliminate the committee and make direct appointments.
Naramore said hospitals with government appointed boards don’t do well.
“I believe a less political process with people really interested in the good of the hospital is where we need to be,” Naramore said. “While no process is perfect, I think that this process gives an opportunity to vet people that really want to do that and to encourage people with lots of different opinions.”
Formed in the 1980s, the nominating committee was an effort to get community stakeholders involved in the hospital. Attorney Overbey said he was on the hospital board when it created the committee.
Consisting of seven members, it has one representative from the largest employer in the county, the largest labor union, Blount County Medical Society, Blount County Farm Bureau and Blount County Chamber of Commerce. Community banks rotate a representative each year, and the BMH Board of Directors president will always chair the committee.
Maryville City Council has replaced one of its two appointees to the board, and the county is working on replacing several. Alcoa commissioners will also be voting in February on reappointing or replacing someone who has served since 2000.
“I acknowledge completely whether he stays or not is totally up to you all,” Naramore said. “I would just tell you that it would be helpful to have continuity on the board right now.”
Clarence Williams, who has served on the hospital board for over a decade and was recently moved from representing the county to Alcoa, said he had a steep three year learning curve.
“I’m not embarrassed to say that I ask a lot of questions,” Williams said. “I’m still learning. I’m reading. And I’m still learning; the industry is changing. It’s changing every day, particularly in this climate.”
