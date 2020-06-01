Blount Memorial Hospital announced Monday is has fired an employee accused of sending racist and violent messages over social media.
A Facebook statement from the hospital said the registered nurse who made "offensive and inappropriate posts" is no longer working there.
"Officials at Blount Memorial are also referring details of this termination to the Tennessee State Board of Nursing for its independent review," the statement said. "Hospital officials want the community to know that they are not supported by the hospital’s code of conduct and they do not reflect the views or values of Blount Memorial Hospital."
BMH confirmed the identity of the nurse whose account originated the racist comments.
However, it is still unknown whether or not the woman who was fired was the same person who sent the messages, or if they simply came from her account.
More details will be available in Tuesday's issue of The Daily Times.
