Blount Memorial Hospital has suspended an employee after racially charged and violent Facebook comments were posted Saturday.
Comments sent through Facebook Messenger show someone with the account name “Rachel Bowers” sent a message to someone else saying “Kill urself now black boy” and “pavement mfer.”
The person contacted by the Bowers account and to whom the insults were directed was not revealed, but screen captures of Bowers’ account — no longer on Facebook — show she listed BMH as her place of work, listing her position as “registered nurse.”
The person contacted by Bowers’ account said he or she would report the interaction to “ur job.” It has not been determined if Bowers or someone else using her account sent the racist messages.
However, BMH confirmed to The Daily Times in an email that Bowers was suspended without pay Saturday. Spokeswoman Jennie Bounds said the hospital does not typically confirm employee-related questions, but that this was a “unique situation.”
A screen capture of the conversation was posted to a Maryville community Facebook group and some personal accounts as well.
Many posts show people had sent the comments to the hospital, which responded in personal messages that it was “aware and investigating.”
BMH responded to the outcry around 11 a.m. Saturday with a Facebook post of its own.
“We have been made aware of posts made by an employee on social media,” the Facebook statement said. “The employee has been suspended without pay, effective immediately.”
The statement went on to say comments made in the post were “offensive and inappropriate” and not supported by the hospital’s code of conduct. “They do not reflect the views or values of Blount Memorial Hospital,” the statement concluded.
In the hours following the statement, social media commenters condemned the messages and praised the hospital’s action.
Commenters who said they were family members of those who received the racist messages claimed Bowers is engaged to a man who posted other racially motivated content on Facebook. That claim has not yet been verified by The Daily Times.
Specifically, screen captures show people alleging the man was known to call people “mutts” if they were black or of mixed ethnicity.
Facebook accounts alleging a family relationship with the person who received the racist comments also responded to the hospital’s action with praise.
“YESSS JUSTICE FOR MY DAUGHTERS!!!!” one account posted. “Bet you won’t call another mixed kid a mutt. Hopefully the investigation leads to TERMINATION. I called this place at least five times today & wasn’t gonna stop until something happened!!!”
In the email to The Daily Times, Bounds sent copies of a portion of the BMH employee handbook and the hospital’s code of conduct.
“Blount Memorial Hospital prohibits discrimination, harassment and retaliation in employment based on race, colors, religion (and) national origin,” the employee handbook reads, going on to note slurs based on race are examples of harassment.
“Harassment or discrimination of any kind,” is also listed as a “inappropriate behavior” in the code of conduct.
“Blount Memorial reserves to the right to apply appropriate disciplinary procedures to any of the above or other acts that is unprofessional in nature,” the code of conduct reads.
Its social media statement indicated BMH was investigating the matter even as many social media accounts called for Bowers to be fired.
“We are conducting our investigation by verifying details including information provided to us by concerned individuals as well as feedback from the employee,” Bounds wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.