The Blount Memorial Breast Health Center will begin offering Saturday monthly appointments in September to help women 40 and older get their annual mammograms.
The COVID-19 pandemic and office closures throughout the spring meant many women have been unable to reschedule this "important exam, which is critical to helping identify breast cancer in its earliest and most-treatable stages," the hospital said in a news release.
The center will begin offering Saturday appointments — one Saturday each month — through the end of 2020. Appointment dates are Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 5.
For more information or to schedule a mammogram appointment, call the Breast Health Center at 865-977-5590.
