For the first time, one holiday-themed event and another to support K-9s, their deputies and other law enforcement agencies from Blount County are coming together for Halloween fun and fundraising.
From 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 30, the Blount County K-9 Association and Blount County Communications are jointly hosting Emergency Services Day and Operation Safe Halloween at 318 South Everett High Road in Maryville.
“These are both great community events for the entire family, and everyone always has a great time at both events,” Marian O’Briant, Public Information Officer for BCSO said.
Operation Safe Halloween has been an annual trunk-or-treating event for the past four years. O’Briant said that last year, because of COVID-19, it was a drive-thru event and the K-9 association didn’t host Emergency Services Day.
This year, it made sense to do the two events together, she said.
Wearing costumes is encouraged. Trick-or-treaters will have the opportunity to meet emergency response and service workers, look inside their vehicles and grab candy from the trunks.
From the bleachers of the football field at Everett Recreation Center, people can watch demonstrations with K-9s, their handlers and the Blount County Corrections Emergency Response Team.
Blount County CERT is a special unit of corrections officers who are trained to handle high-risk situations at the jail, like riots or escorting violent inmates.
Sgt. Nick Nitzband of the K-9 Association said they invited law enforcement agencies from across the county. BCSO’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, along with Maryville Police Department’s will be there, and Blount County Rescue dive team and several different fire departments.
Along with fire trucks and other agencies’ emergency vehicles, Nitzband said a UT Lifestar helicopter and Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter will be there for people to look inside.
He added that the Blount County Fire Department will be bringing a mock house that emits fake smoke for kids to crawl through and practice escaping from a fire emergency.
Nitzband said they are also putting together a play area for kids with items like inflatables and a bounce house.
Emergency Services Day started as an event for the community to meet the K-9s and their handlers. Nitzband said it is an opportunity to get dogs and personnel from behind the caution lines to meet the public they’re protecting.
Past and present handlers will be there. They will also be selling two different colored t-shirts and gray hoodies with a new design printed this month. Nitzband said the money raised by the K-9 association is put toward retired K-9s and BCSO events, like Shop with a Cop.
Nitzband said they’re hoping for a turn-out of several hundred since it falls on a bye week for UT football and has trunk-or-treating for the first time.
