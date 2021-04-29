An Elsborn Ridge Road house was destroyed in a fire early Thursday.
The Maryville and Alcoa fire departments responded at 1:07 a.m. to a house fire at 1311 Elsborn Ridge Road. The Maryville Police Department and Blount County Rescue Squad were also there, and six off-duty emergency responders arrived to help as well.
All occupants evacuated, and firefighters extinguished the fire, but the house was a total loss, Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times. A vehicle and golf cart in the garage were also total losses, and a car in the driveway was damaged.
No humans were injured, Crisp said. Several cats and a dog were in the house; the dog hadn’t been found by Thursday afternoon, but a cat was found and taken to a veterinary hospital after suffering burns, Crisp said.
Investigators don’t yet know the cause of the fire, which started on the back side of the house in the deck area.
Just over four weeks ago, on March 31, another Elsborn Ridge Road house was severely damaged in a fire, but Crisp said investigators don’t believe foul play connected the two fires.
The March 31 fire was the result of gas cans and combustible products being stored near a heating air unit and water heater in the garage, where the fire started, according to Crisp.
“We feel that those combustible products were ignited by either the water heater or the heating air unit,” Crisp said.
One dog died in that fire; no humans were home at the time.
